Is Warzone Cup free? 3 tips to dominate in the Rocket League-inspired mode

As part of the Season 1 Reloaded update, Warzone 2.0 has received a new mode called Warzone Cup, which plays almost exactly like Rocket League. This limited-time mode features ATVs and requires players to score goals using a massive soccer ball. It’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen in Warzone before, offering a nice change of pace from the standard run-and-gun gameplay. Warzone Cup is tricky to master, but we’ve spent some time with the mode to bring you tips and tricks to help you earn more wins.

Is the Warzone Cup free?

Yes, Warzone Cup is free. This means you only need to have access to Warzone 2.0 to play the Rocket League-like mode. No need to purchase Modern Warfare 2 or anything else.

When is the Warzone Cup end date?

Warzone Cup is a limited-time mode that launched during Season 1 Reloaded. Activision

The limited-time Warzone Cup mode will be available until December 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. Eastern.

Warzone Cup tips and tricks

3. Utilize the ball camera frequently

Press Circle or B to immediately target the ball. Activision

By pressing Circle on PlayStation or B on Xbox, you can lock onto the ball, allowing you to follow it much more closely. We recommend using the ball camera often to keep track of the ball. Once you know where the ball is, swap back to the standard camera so you don’t get disoriented. If you get in the habit of switching between the two cameras, you’ll always know where the ball is without getting thrown off guard.

2. Use Shock Sticks to disable enemies

Shock Sticks spawn in the center of the arena and are used to disable enemies. Activision

Periodically, Shock Sticks will appear in the center of the arena, and you can use them to disable your opponents. If you collect one, you can use R1 on PlayStation or RB on Xbox to aim it. Then, chuck the Shock Stick at an enemy to temporarily disable them, allowing you to sweep in to get control of the ball.

1. Know how (and when) to Pulse

Pulsing has many benefits, including the ability to ram and destroy opponents. Activision

Pulsing is a feature that allows you to charge forward with immense speed and power. Use X on PlayStation or A on Xbox to Pulse, allowing you to ram the ball. The main thing you need to be aware of is that you have limited Pulse usage — you need to wait for it to recharge before using it again.

You should use the Pulse feature to hit the ball into the goal when you have a clear shot. Likewise, you can ram into enemies with the Pulse feature, which can destroy them, giving you a few moments to score a goal with ease. It’s also smart to Pulse when you’re far away from the ball. Doing so will allow you to catch up to the ball quickly, hopefully giving your team control.