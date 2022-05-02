Warzone Season 3's best loadout hinges on an underrated weapon

The Warzone weapon meta is in an excellent spot as of Season 3, offering a plethora of viable firearms suited for many playstyles. While weapons like the AK-47 (CW), MP40, STG44, and ZRG 20mm are worth using, we also suggest revisiting some older rifles such as the Oden from Modern Warfare. This underrated assault rifle will no doubt catch your opponents by surprise.

But what makes this weapon so good and how should you build it? Here’s what you need to know about the Oden during Warzone Season 3.

Why the Oden?

The Oden is a slow-firing, high-recoil assault rifle that deals high damage. Activision

Thanks to just how open the current meta is, the Oden isn’t just viable, it decimates. This weapon isn’t the easiest to use, but if you learn to master it, you’ll wipe the floor with your enemies, due in part to its high damage.

The Oden is quirky for a few reasons — it fires extremely slowly at around 413RPM (according to TrueGameData). For comparison’s sake, the STG44 fires at around 600RPM, the C58 is around 553, and the Cooper Carbine is at 803RPM. In addition, the baseline Oden only comes with 20 rounds, so you’ll need to be spot-on with your aim.

However, the Oden has one of the fastest times to kill (TTK) out of any of the assault rifles, outclassing the likes of the Cooper Carbine, AK-47 (CW), and C58. The thing is, the Oden has a lot of recoil and since it fires so slowly, it’s less forgiving than some of the more popular assault rifles in the game. But if you land your shots and learn how to control it, you’ll likely be surprised by just how quickly you can down an enemy player.

The best Warzone Oden loadout

This Oden build is relatively easy to control, while preserving its ADS speed. Activision

Muzzle : Colossus Suppressor

Colossus Suppressor Barrel : Oden Factory 810mm

Oden Factory 810mm Laser : Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optic : VLK 3.0 Optic

VLK 3.0 Optic Underbarrel : Commando Foregrip

With this build, you’ll want to prioritize recoil control without absolutely tanking your aim down sights (ADS) speed. First, start with the Colossus Suppressor Muzzle, which not only keeps you suppressed, but also increases your damage range, and recoil control. Next, equip the Oden Factory 810mm Barrel for an even greater boost to damage range and recoil control, along with improved bullet velocity.

Next, you’ll want to offset the ADS penalties from the previous two attachments by utilizing the Tac Laser. This will improve your ADS speed, aiming stability, and aim walking steadiness. After that, equip the Optic you prefer, such as the VLK 3.0x. It ultimately comes down to preference (as well as your FOV settings), but we like this sight since it provides plenty of magnification. Though, do keep in mind that the higher the zoom level, the slower your ADS speeds will be.

Finally, make sure you use the Commando Foregrip Underbarrel to improve your recoil stabilization and aiming stability, which will come in handy since the Oden tends to bounce around a lot.

The Oden has a tremendously fast TTK. Activision

The best Warzone Oden perks

Slot 1 : Quick Fix

Quick Fix Slot 2 : Restock

Restock Slot 3 : Amped

There are several routes you can take when it comes to perks. For this build, we like using the newly buffed Quick Fix, which grants immediate health regeneration as soon as you begin plating, as well as after you secure an elimination.

Follow that up with Restock, which replenishes your equipment every 25 seconds. You’ll want to utilize this in conjunction with Snapshot grenades to constantly know where enemies are.

Then, utilize Amped, for faster weapon swap speed. Normally, we’d recommend using Combat Scout with an assault rifle, but since the Oden only has 20 rounds, being able to swap to your secondary will likely save your life often.

The best Warzone Oden equipment

Lethal : Claymore

Claymore Tactical : Snapshot Grenade

As for equipment, we recommend using Claymores with this build if you plan on holding down a building. Thanks to the Restock perk, you’ll have a constant supply of Claymores, so make use of them by placing them near busy entryways.

Likewise, the Snapshot Grenade is highly effective, as it live-pings any nearby enemies for your whole team—even through walls. If you’re unsure of where an enemy is exactly, throw a Snapshot to highlight their location. Then, spray them through a wall.