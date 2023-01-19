The 8 best guns in Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Reloaded

There’s an overwhelming number of weapons to choose from in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, but not all of them are worth using. Some are slow and have terrible damage, while others are ideal for many situations. In Warzone 2.0, you’ll want to excel with different types of weapons — from afar, mid-range, and close quarters. Currently, the meta is a bit stale and hasn’t changed much at all since the game’s release. Regardless, you’ll want to come prepared with the best guns in the game to ensure survival. But which weapons are the best? These are the top 8 weapons to use in Warzone 2.0 as of Season 1 Reloaded.

08 Vaznev-9K SMG An enhanced and modern version of the Kastovia Platform, the 9mm Vaznev-9K boasts an aggressively high rate of fire and leads the way in short to mid-range engagements. Activision The Vaznev-9K doesn’t hit the hardest, but it works well at close to mid-range, thanks to its fast time to kill (TTK), and ease of use. It’s recommended to use a sniper or assault rifle alongside this weapon.

07 Signal 50 Sniper Featuring a reciprocating barrel that mitigates the recoil of the devastating .50 Cal cartridge, this anti-material rifle is built for consistent shots on target to take out anything you aim at. Activision Snipers are in a rough spot in Warzone 2.0 (due to the inability to knock a fully-plated player with one shot), but the most effective option is the Signal 50. This is thanks to its fast rate of fire, allowing you to quickly pull off a follow-up shot.

06 TAQ-56 Assault Rifle With a high fire rate and combat flexibility, the TAQ-56 is a full-auto rifle chambered in 5.56x45mm. Activision When it comes to ease of use, the TAQ-56 is at the top of its class. Sure, it doesn’t deal the most damage, but it certainly makes up for it with its accuracy.

05 Lachmann Sub SMG The Lachmann Sub’s compact, fully automatic 9mm receiver is a masterpiece of stability, mobility, and lethality. The modular system is configurable for a variety of covert and close-quarters operations. Activision Ah, the old trusty Lachmann Sub (AKA MP5). This is a Call of Duty staple that just feels good to use. It hits tremendously hard and is effective in close quarters — though, don’t expect to excel with the Lachmann Sub past 10 meters or so.

04 TAQ-V Battle Rifle A moderate fire rate, heavy-hitting 7.62 rounds, and controllable recoil make the TAQ-V a solid contender for medium to long-range engagements. Activision TAQ-V is one of the most powerful rifles in the game, outclassing many of Warzone 2.0’s most popular choices. Since it’s so powerful, the TAQ-V does have its flaws, such as its small magazine size and high recoil. But if you can learn to work with its downsides, you’ll be hard to stop.

03 Fennec 45 SMG With a blinding fire rate, the Fennec 45 excels at room clearing and holding down the front line. The .45 Auto Subsonic Ammo features no visible tracers and hides kill skulls from the enemy team. Activision The best close-range SMG in Warzone 2.0 is the Fennec 45, at least in terms of TTK. This weapon has a ridiculously fast rate of fire, which can actually be hard to handle if you’re new to the game. But once you figure out how to use it, you won’t lose gunfights up-close.

02 Kastov 762 Assault Rifle This modern, hard-hitting rifle is the core of the Kastocia Platform. Chambered with large caliber 7.62x39 rounds, a skilled operator will find success with controlled shots. Activision When it comes to long-range performance and usability, the Kastov 762 (AKA AK-47) should be your go-to. It does have a little kick, but once you learn its recoil pattern, you’ll have an easy time taking out opponents at up to 100 meters away.