For over a decade, Warframe has quietly delivered one of the most interesting MMO experiences in gaming. And for PlayStation players, there’s never been a better time to hop into the one-of-a-kind sci-fi world thanks to a new freebie for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

In addition to games like A Plague Tale: Requiem and Nobody Saves the World, which both join the PlayStation Plus lineup this January, a free pack for Warframe filled with helpful items and currency is available from Sony’s subscription service.

The pack, called the Syrinx collection, has a number of items, and this is the full list of what’s included:

Syrinx Chest Plate

Syrinx Shoulder Plates

Syrinx Leg Plates

Baza Rifle

Cassowar Polearm

Storm Color Palette

Essential Base Damage Mod Bundle

Essential Critical Damage Mod Bundle

2x Orokin Catalysts

170 Platinum

7-Day Affinity Booster

7-Day Credit Booster

The pack is a great way for returning or new players to get a boost on their adventure into Warframe. There is a massive amount of content to explore in the sci-fi MMO as the game has been running since 2013 and includes several major expansions. The latest, The Duviri Paradox, was released in 2023 and added roguelike elements to Warframe. The latest update, Whisper in the Walls, also adds a new story-focused quest to get lost in.

Plus, the 1999 expansion, announced during TennoCon 2023 back in August 2023, is set to release sometime this year, giving players an additional reason to dive back in. The new expansion will continue the story of Whisper in the Walls and will bring two of 2023’s biggest actors: Baldur’s Gate 3’s Neil Newbon (Astarion) and Final Fantasy XVI’s Ben Starr (Clive Rosfeld).

Ben Starr plays Arthur in the upcoming 1999 expansion of Warframe. Digital Extremes

Newbon will play the mysterious Fibonacci, a character described as the leader of the new Cavia syndicate. Starr, on the other hand, will voice Arthur who will spend the 1999 expansion searching for Dr. Entrati. 1999 looks to be a fascinating time travel story for Warframe following Arthur’s adventures in the past.

The expansion will surely bring plenty of new adventures for players to explore, so taking advantage of the PlayStation Plus Syrinx collection is a great way to prepare for the year ahead in Warframe.

Warframe is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.