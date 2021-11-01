Everything you need to know about Valorant Episode 3, Act 3

Riot Games even wants its Valorant players to know that its League of Legends animated series Arcane is coming to Netflix. Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 starts soon, and you can expect Riot’s first-person shooter to crossover with the Netflix show as part of the RiotX Arcane initiative. Additionally, there will be a brand new battlepass and a new Agent called Chamber.

If you’re an avid Valorant player or looking for a new time to jump on, this is what you need to know about the start of Valorant Episode 3 Act 3.

When is the Valorant Episode 3, Act 3 release date and start time?

Valorant Episode 3, Act 3 will begin at 12 a.m. Eastern on November 2, 2021 . According to Riot Games, Episode 3 Act 3 will run until January 11, 2022.

Is there a trailer for the Valorant Episode 3, Act 3?

While Episode 3 Act 3 doesn’t have a dedicated trailer just yet, a trailer introducing the upcoming Agent Chamber was released. You can check that out below:

If you want more, you can watch the trailer for the RiotX Arcane event that’s taking place across all of Riot Games’ titles:

Who is the Valorant Episode 3, Act 3 new Agent, Chamber?

On November 16, this new Act will introduce a new playable agent named Chamber. He’s a French weapons designer that’s good at holding down specific areas of the map and killing pesky players. Trademark makes Chamber place down a trap that scans for enemies, slowing players caught within his range.

Headhunter gives Chamber a powerful heavy pistol that’s good for confirming kills. With Rendezvous , Chamber places two movable teleport anchors that allow players to teleport around the map quickly. Finally, Chamber’s Ultimate is Tour de Force , which summons a powerful sniper rifle that kills players in one hit and slows any nearby enemies.

What is in the Valorant Episode 3, Act 3 battlepass?

A new 1,000 VP battlepass comes with every new Act of Valorant. With Episode 3 Act 3, the free items on the battlepass include the Aero Frenzy skin, Edible Ornament Gun Buddy, Get the Picture Gun Buddy, Kingdoms Divided Player Card, and Plant Plant Spray. If you pay for the battlepass, you can unlock the following items:

Genesis Arc Melee

Aero Phantom

Genesis Operator

Goldwing Ghost

Dumpster Fire Gun Buddy

Winner Winner Gun Buddy

Versus // Kay/O + Brimstone Card

Unstoppable // Viper Card

Turn it Up, Rudy Spray

How does Valorant Episode 3, Act 3 cross over with Arcane?

As part of the Valorant developer’s RiotX Arcane marketing push, several free in-game cosmetic items will be added to Valorant. A free RiotX Arcane Pass will grant unique cosmetics that players can use in-game in addition to other unannounced free in-game collectible items and an Arcane Collector’s Set. Players can also get a Fishbones Gun Buddy via a Twitch Drop if they watch Arcane’s premiere live on the streaming platform.