Valorant Episode 3, Act 1 went on a little longer than expected, but the next Act is almost here.

Following a slight delay, Riot Games revealed new information about Valorant Episode 3, Act 2. As expected, it will have a new battlepass with lots of items to unlock. It will also expand on the game’s lore with a brand new map!

If you’re a lapsed player looking to get back into Valorant, or an avid fan that wants to know what’s next, this is everything we know about Valorant Episode 3, Act 2.

When is the Valorant Episode 3, Act 2 release date and start time?

Riot Games confirmed that Valorant Episode 3, Act 2 will be released on September 8, 2021 . Originally, this update was supposed to debut in August but was pushed back by the developers in mid-August. “We think Act II is gonna be a banger, but we’ve hit some constraints while getting it to the quality bar you deserve,” Riot Games said on Twitter. “So, we’re slightly adjusting Act start timings.”

As of now, a specific start time for the update has not been shared by Riot Games. On that day, players can update their game, and they will have access to the new map, battlepass, and other new additions that Episode 3, Act 2 brings.

Key art for Valorant Episode 3, Act 2. Riot Games

What is the Valorant Episode 3, Act 2 new map: Fracture?

The big new addition of Valorant Episode 3, Act 2 isn’t an Agent, but a new map. Valorant’s seventh map is called Fracture. It’s an H-shaped map with two sides that greatly contrast each other.

“We really wanted to ask players to rethink some fundamental assumptions and give them unique problems to solve,” Level Designer Joe Lansford says. “For example, for whom is the neutral space really for? From there, the goals just all focused on supporting that “what if.” The H-shape of the map, the neutral spaces, the ziplines, everything is built to reinforce that core idea.”

Fracture is embellished with zip lines that can take players from the front to the back of the map and even some interactive objects that reveal more about the game’s lore. Fracture takes place in the Mirror Earth Kingdom, exposing a new part of Valorant’s universe that’s key to the multidimensional story the game is telling.

“This map plays a key role in the linear timeline of the conflict taking place between our Earth and this mysterious 'other earth' that is sending their own Valorant Agents,” Creative Director David Nottingham explains. “As such, we've invested in environmental and visual storytelling to help inquisitive players more fully unravel the mysterious conflict taking place.”

What is in the Valorant Episode 3, Act 2 battlepass?

Valorant Episode 3, Act 2 comes with its own 1,000 VP battlepass, just like every previous Act in the competitive multiplayer game. Those who pay will get access to the following items:

Artisan Foil (melee) w/ Variants

Artisan Phantom

Nitro Operator

Nitro Vandal

Varnish Sheriff

Follow Me Gun Buddy

Does Not Compute Spray

Unstoppable // Reyna Card

Even if you choose not to pay, you’ll still get some free items if you put in the playtime and gain enough experience. This is what players who don’t pay anything have to look forward to:

Artisan Ghost Weapon Skin w/ Variants

Time’s Up Gun Buddy

Artisan Gun Buddy

Nice Try! Spray

Versus // Phoenix + Phoenix Card

When is the Valorant Episode 3, Act 3 release date?

Riot hasn’t said when this new Act will end just yet, likely to avoid another delay situation). If the developers can keep up their current cadence, we should expect Valorant Episode 3, Act 3 to drop sometime in November 2021.