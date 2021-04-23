Everything you need to know about Valorant Episode 2, Act 3

Valorant Episode 2, Act 3 is almost here.

Right on cue with the end date of Episode 2, Act 2’s battlepass, the next season of Valorant’s post-launch support is imminent. While this update doesn’t contain a new Agent at launch, there’s still a new map, battlepass, and skinline that players can look forward to.

This is everything we know about Valorant Episode 2, Act 3 ahead of its imminent launch on PC.

When is the Valorant Episode 2, Act 3 start date?

The next act of Valorant Episode 2 will begin on April 27, 2021. When that date rolls around and players update their game, they’ll see all of the new features and balance tweaks that come with the season. Additionally, they’ll be able to buy and work toward completing the new battlepass.

According to Riot Games, this act will last until June 21, 2021. That means it will run through the game’s first anniversary.

Breeze is designed to be much more open than other Valorant maps. Riot Games

What is the Valorant Episode 2, Act 3 Breeze map?

With there being no new hero, the most notable addition to Valorant at the start of Episode 2, Act 3 is the new map Breeze. This new arena is set on a remote island in the Bermuda Triangle and is much more open than many of Valorant’s other maps. This should make it pretty hard to hide or camp unless you know the lay of the land very well.

Senior Game Designer Sal Garozzo confirmed that this open design was intentional: “This provides an opportunity for different weapons and Agents to shine,” he said. “Each map should provide different strengths and weaknesses for the Agents in the roster to explore while supporting different types of strategies and team compositions.”

What is in the Valorant Episode 2, Act 3 Battlepass?

As is the case with every new act of Valorant, a new battlepass will be available for the game. On the free track, players can earn the Lightwave Frenzy and 3 variants, the Lucky Rabbit Buddy, the Lobster Spray, a Bloodline Card, and a Paul’s Pizza Party Card. If you pay 1,000 VP, you can work toward the following items.

Lightwave Phantom

Depths Vandal

Songsteel Melee

Mementos Pt. 1 Card

Knife Fight Card

Dan the Penguin Buddy

Get Carried Buddy

Ancient Mysteries Revealed Buddy

This is Also Also Fine Spray

Dabbing Dan Spray

When it comes to the new card, Producer Preeti Khanolkar teases that “there are so many hidden stories within these cards, so we hope players will pay close attention and dissect every detail to uncover all the mysteries inside them.” As we mentioned earlier, Act 3 will last until June 21, 2021. This gives you a little less than two months to complete the battlepass before Act 4 arrives.

What is the Valorant Episode 2, Act 3 Forsaken Skinline?

Another skinline will also get introduced at the start of Valorant Episode 2, Act 3: Forsaken. It’s supposed to be a corrupted version of Sovereign skinline. The whole bundle will cost 7100 VP, so if you have don’t have any of the premium currency you will have to pay $99 for 9500 VP in order to afford it.

If you’re willing to spend that money, you’ll get skins for the Vandal, Operator, Spectre, and Classic, the Forsaken Ritual Blade melee weapon, and a properly themed spray, card, and gun buddy.

These are all of the weapons that are available as part of the Forsaken skinline Riot Games

Khanolkar cites Black Swan and Howl’s Moving Castle as major inspirations for the skinline. “Natalie Portman’s character goes through a transformation during the of [Black Sawn] but remains delicate and elegant despite her madness,” Khanolkar said. “Likewise, Howl transforms into a dark bird-like creature, but retains his graceful beauty.” There’s a certain kind of chaotic aesthetic going on here.

“These two examples, plus the initial cracked concept of Sovereign, helped our artist design Forsaken to be a corrupted version of Sovereign that felt beautiful in its impurity,” Khanolkar said.

This is definitely one of the most inspired skinlines to come to Valorant in a while, so it might be worth checking out if you’re willing to pay the hefty price for the whole bundle.