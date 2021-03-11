2 free online resources can help you find the perfect Valheim world

As a procedurally generated survival game, Valheim relies on World Seeds as a core aspect of world creation.

If you want your world to have the optimal layout of biomes, resources, and bosses, then a good starting point — or World Seed — is required. While it’s hard to fully understand how a Valheim World Seed works until you’ve played the game a while, there are some beneficial resources out there created by fans to help you create the perfect Viking world.

Using these map generators, you can scout out or craft the optimal Valheim world before you even start playing!

What is a World Seed in Valheim?

In most sandbox games with a world that randomizes every time you start a new file, like Minecraft, your world will have a World Seed. This series of letters and numbers make your procedurally generated world what it is and can be saved or shared with others if you find a certain world setup that you prefer.

Valheim uses this World Seed feature, so players have started to game the system and find which ones are the best, whether you want to make the game easy for yourself or ridiculously hard. If you’re looking to make a new Valheim world, you might want to consider using a map generator created by fans.

Do you prefer a snowy forest? Iron Gate AB

The 2 best Valheim Map generators

If you want to get a good look at your world before you start playing Valheim, two helpful map generators have emerged. The most notable one is the Valheim World Generator by Reddit user wd40bomber7. This generator lets you enter or randomize a World Seed and see the results! Once it’s generated, you’ll get a full overview of your world.

You can even see where your spawn location is in addition to bosses, camps, the first trader, tombs, troll caves, Maypoles, Beehives, and more. This tool will not only give you the tools to make a good world seed before you even start playing but can give you a great idea of what to expect for the world you’re already playing in as well.

Other similar tools have popped up in the month since Valheim’s launch. Alternatively, val.index-0.com is another website that will give you a detailed look at all of the crypts, bosses, and biomes that your World Seed code creates and even plans to add save file support in the future.

You can’t go wrong using either tool, and both will be updated as time goes on and Valheim becomes even more popular.

Fun Valheim World Seeds to try

For those looking to get a fresh experience in a Valheim world, the game’s wiki lists some helpful world seeds. For those just getting into the game, the world seed wVJCZahxX8 will start you off in the Meadows with resource-rich biomes like the Black Forest and Mountains near it. If you’re looking for a Maypole early on, the aptly named maypoleplz world seed is useful.

For veteran players looking for a tougher experience, the wiki highlights world seeds yfNmtqZ5mh and lduTRpBHca. Finally, for those looking to kill the game’s bosses quickly, the world seed HHcLC5acQt has all bosses, biomes, runes, and even the trader placed optimally.

You can also check any of these seeds in the world generator above to get an even wider overview of their worlds before jumping in. While Valheim is just as fun if you keep up the mystique of what your world contains, these map generators and world seeds are useful for those who are looking for more specific or resource-rich worlds.