Where to find the merchant Haldor in Valheim — and what he has in stock

Vikings are all the rage. A procedurally generated Viking game called Valheim is currently tearing Steam sales charts asunder. One of the most important non-playable characters, or NPCs, that players can interact with is a merchant called Haldor .

The in-game peddler stocks many items that can be a huge boon like a Dverger circlet and a Megingjord, which can be used to generate light and increase the amount you can hold, respectively.

Here's how you can find the Haldor in Valheim.

How to find Haldor the merchant in Valheim

Valheim's entire map is procedurally generated, so it is unique and randomly crafted for every single game, making it difficult to pin Haldor to a specific location. You'll know when he's around where there's a sack icon on your map, which appears when you're in proximity to the merchant.

Although locating Haldor might be difficult, we do know a few things about his location that could make the process smoother. Haldor exclusively spawns in Black Forest biomes. Those aren't very friendly in the early game, but at least that gives you a specific location to scour. Additionally, it might be easier to make your way back to Haldor if you place a Portal next to his shop. To do this you'll need 2 Surtling Cores, 10 Greydwarf Eyes, 20 Fine Wood.

If you want to make things a bit easier, you can play Valheim using the Seed code 42069lolxd. Seeds are shortcodes that allow you to load a very specific world for you to occupy. This seed gives Haldor an accessible spawn location. You can reach him by following the coastline then crossing over to another island on the south.

Haldor's location in the seed. Iron Gate AB

What does Haldor sell in Valheim?

If your journey comes to an end and you do locate the ever so elusive Haldor, you'll be able to purchase everything in his inventory. Here's what Haldor sells:

Yule Hat (A Santa hat) – 100 Coins

(A Santa hat) – 100 Coins Ymir Flesh (Crafting item to make a hammer) – 120 Coins

(Crafting item to make a hammer) – 120 Coins Fishing Rod (Used to catch fish) – 350 Coins

(Used to catch fish) – 350 Coins Fishing Bait x50 (Used to catch fish) – 10 Coins

(Used to catch fish) – 10 Coins Dverger Circlet (Produces light without a torch) – 620 Coins

(Produces light without a torch) – 620 Coins Megingjord (Increases your max carry weight by 150 points) – 950 Coins

If you find yourself a few Coins short of your ideal purchase, the oh-so benevolent Viking merchant does offer some trade-in deals. Haldor will purchase gems like Amber, Amber Pearls, and Rubies from your inventory. Amber is worth five Coins; Amber Pearls are worth 10 Coins; Rubies are worth 20 Coins.

Bring a few of these goodies along to make a quick buck while you're in the area.