Keeping up with all the big game releases this year has already been a daunting task, even before the long-awaited Silksong and Hades II showed up to dominate September. Your schedule may already be full of games to play through the end of 2025, but announcements of new games coming this year and beyond still aren’t stopping.

As the Tokyo Game Show wrapped up in late September, another installment of the PC Gaming Show shared some new announcements for games coming to PC. Here are the 7 best upcoming PC games it featured.

Turnbound

Turnbound combines inventory management and autobattlers in unique PvP combat. 1TK

Turnbound, described by its developer as “a cursed board game,” made its debut at the show. The game combines inventory management puzzles with autobattlers, with a unique multiplayer twist. Playing as a strange assortment of characters like Alice from Alice in Wonderland and Sun Wukong from the 16th-century novel A Journey to the West, players stack tiles into a grid-based inventory, which will be used automatically in battle with other players. The trick here is that when you’re defeated in combat, your build remains in the game as an enemy for other players to face.

Tanuki: Pon’s Summer

Tanuki: Pon's Summer is an intriguing mix of life sim and BMX racer. Critical Reflex

There’s frankly a whole lot going on in Tanuki: Pon’s Summer, and it’s not going to make a whole lot of sense no matter how I describe it. The game follows a tanuki making deliveries via mountain bike, which has you grinding rails and performing Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater-style tricks on the way to your destination. Between deliveries, you’ll use the money you earn to build and decorate a local shrine and take part in minigames like fishing and baseball. Like I said, there’s a lot going on, and while Pon’s Summer doesn’t have a release date yet, it does have a demo available on Steam.

Raev

Raev lets you build a custom kingdom run by adorable anthropomorphic foxes. V Publishing

If there’s one thing most epic kingdom management games are missing, it’s a society of bipedal foxes to run things. At least, that seems to be the idea behind Raev: Kingdom on the Distant Shores. Taking cues from city builders and grand strategy games, Raev sees you running a fox kingdom by managing trade and diplomacy between neighbors while going to battle to expand your borders. Back at home, it features an expansive city-building system that offers a lot of freedom in where you place roads and buildings.

MotionRec

MotionRec is one of the most exciting puzzle games on the horizon.

MotionRec first caught our attention with an incredible demo during Steam Next Fest, and it made a brief appearance at the PC Gaming Show to let anyone who skipped the demo know exactly what they’re missing. A 2D puzzle platformer with a deceptively simple appearance, MotionRec is all about pulling off impossible platforming feats with the power of a record button. In this upcoming game, you record and replay movements, letting you essentially act out movements in advance, then replay them to solve puzzles elsewhere. It’s an extremely clever twist on typical platformers, and it’s confirmed to still be launching later in 2025.

Mars Tactics

The destructible environments of Mars Tactics set it apart from other turn-based strategy games. Hooded Horse

In Mars Tactics, the workers of the world (not this one) unite, kicking off a bloody conflict between the forces of capital and labor. This turn-based tactics game ties in base-building and destructible environments to set itself apart, allowing you to build or destroy cover and structures in the midst of battle. Like in XCOM, each unit in Mars Tactics is a unique character with its own equipment and skills, so surviving battle after battle can turn them from faceless grunts into seasoned soldiers. Adding even more diversity to battles, the well-researched capitalists and scrappy workers have vastly different tools at their disposal (but if you side with the bosses, I don’t want to hear from you).

Outward 2

Outward 2 continues its predecessor’s unique mix of RPG and survival game. Ninte Dots Publishing

The underappreciated Outward is a hardcore action RPG where hunger and thirst are just as dangerous as the monsters you fight along the way and your character is a run-of-the-mill adventurer rather than the all-powerful chosen one. Now, that cult hit RPG is getting a sequel, and its appearance in the showcase focuses on both its combat and simulation elements. Even in this brief look, battles look more intense than they were in the sometimes clunky original game. Before getting to any of that, though, players first need to rest up at a campfire, in a snowy biome that looks like it will present even more challenges than the first game. Outward 2 doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s slated for release in summer 2026.

Minos

Minos tasks players with building devious traps to slay adventurers who stray into the minotaur’s labyrinth. Devolver Digital

If Hades II has you in the mood for more games inspired by Greek mythology, Minos is one to look out for. Rather than cast you as Theseus, the hero sent to slay the minotaur, Minos puts players in the hooves of the monster itself. Minos is a strategy game in the vein of Dungeon Keeper, where you’ll place traps in the path of adventurers to make sure they don’t make it out of your lair alive, even joining the fight yourself to put a stop to them.