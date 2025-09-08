After years of anticipation, Hollow Knight: Silksong is finally out, and as players work their way through the indie Metroidvania, one opinion seems to be emerging more than any other — this game is really hard. While a good amount of practice can help you overcome the difficulty curve, a chorus of “git gud” isn’t particularly helpful for anyone who’s struggling enough to make the game lose its fun. Fortunately, at least for PC players, there’s a way around that. In the few days since Silksong’s release, modders have already gone to work taming some of the game’s biggest difficulties.

So far, difficulty is just about the only thing mods are tackling, so if you’re looking for wackier mods, you’ll have to wait. But if you’re looking for something to make your journey through Pharloom a bit less punishing, here are the best mods for Silksong yet.

No Double Damage

Boss fights are much less frustrating when you’re not taking double damage from every hit. Team Cherry

One of the biggest sticking points for players is just how quickly enemies dole out damage in Silksong. Lots of enemies and bosses do two points of damage with regular attacks, which is especially tricky when you only have five hit points to start. That means that not only can nearly any enemy down you in a few hits, it’s almost impossible to tell how many hits you can actually survive until you memorize which attacks do double damage. The No Double Damage mod does exactly what it sounds like, lowing the damage you take from attacks to one hit point — though traps can still melt your health away quickly if you’re not careful.

Silksong Shadow Dash

Hornet’s dash is a powerful ability that lets you avoid danger, close distance on enemies, or explore more effectively. However, while the dash is easy to confuse with a dodge, it doesn’t actually protect you from taking damage, meaning you can only use it to dash awy from enemies, not through them. Silksong Shadow Dash changes that, giving you a brief period of invincibility when using the dash. Another option in the mod also lets you dash farther to power up the ability even more.

Custom Hit I-Frames

Similar to the above mod, Custom Hit I-Frames give you an instance of invincibility whenever you’re hit by an attack. Many enemies in Silksong can trap you in long attack animations, hitting you multiple times if you get caught by the initial attack. Custom Hit I-Frames give you a brief window of respite, and allow you to tweak it to make that safe moment last a little longer.

All Enemies Drop Rosary

Another major frustration with Silksong is how stingy it is with its currency, rosaries. Along with buying new tools and upgrades, rosaries are even necessary to unlock most of the benches you use to heal. To make matters worse, enemies drop them at a pitiful rate and some don’t drop them at all, meaning you’re all but forced to spend extra time farming rosaries if you want to make progress. All Enemies Drop Rosary is, again, self-explanatory. It makes all the lowly enemies that previously didn’t drop rosaries now grant them, making it easier to fill your wallet on the road and ensure you’ll have resources for what comes next.

Silksong Rosary Retain Mod

Falling in a tough fight is easier to handle when you don’t go broke doing it. Team Cherry

Silksong Rosary Retain Mod offers a different way to help you keep more rosaries in the bank. By default, dying in the game causing all of your rosaries to drop, requiring you to reach the spot where you were defeated to pick them back up. With this mod, only half of your rosaries will drop, meaning that even if you don’t make it back to pick up the rest, you won’t be left entirely empty-handed.

Double Silk/Rosaries/Shards

This trio of mods makes it easier to collect resources from fallen enemies and charge up the silk used to power your abilities in combat. As their names state, they double the amount of silk, rosaries, and shards you gain, respectively. That means you’ll be able to use your hard-earned abilities more, unlock upgrades faster, and generally spend less time scrounging for resources throughout Pharloom.

Stakes of Marika — Rebirth Anywhere

Silksong’s bosses can be very difficult, made worse by the fact that you need to run from the closest bench to their arena every time you’re bested in combat. Stakes of Marika makes the boss experience a bit less frustrating without actually making the fights easier by borrowing an idea from Elden Ring. With this mod installed, you’ll respawn at the entrance to the boss arena when you fall there rather than at a bench, letting you get back into the fight much more quickly. Over the course of the entire game, this mod could save you a lot of pointless running back and forth.

No Bench Restrictions

No Bench Restrictions lets you change equipment without hoofing it back to a bench. Team Cherry

Aside from serving as checkpoints, benches are the only place where you can change your equipped tools and skills. No Bench Restrictions changes that, letting you change them anywhere. That lets you switch out your equipment to better suit whatever situation you’re facing and prevent some of the backtracking that’s otherwise necessary. While it definitely has an effect on difficulty, it’s a relatively small one, mostly just allowing you to be more flexible.

Always Have Compass/Magnet Effect

Especially early on, you’re extremely limited in the number of skills you can equip in Silksong, and it’s almost always a good idea to have one of those slots taken up by the compass that shows where you are on the map. Always Have Compass Effect and Always Have Magnet Effect enable the effects of your compass and a magnet that sucks up nearby rosaries without needing to have their respective skills equipped, freeing up space for others that can make a big difference in combat.

Silksong Death Counter

While the rest of these mods make Silksong easier, this one just reminds you of what a rough time you’re having. Silksong Death Counter simply tracks how many times you’ve died in each individual session and across the entire, displaying the number in the corner of your screen. Keeping death counters is common among streamers playing difficult games like Dark Souls, and this mod lets anyone do the same thing in a much easier way.