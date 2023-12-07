How To Watch the Game Awards 2023, the Biggest Night of the Year for Gaming

The Game Awards 2023 is nearly here. Invariably one of the biggest shows in gaming, The Game Awards enjoys a stature previously enjoyed only by E3. Even compared to the many E3 replacements that have appeared in the past few years, The Game Awards is an unmatched spectacle packed with announcements, awards, trailers, and appearances from developers and celebrities alike.

Whether you’re tuning in to see which of 2023’s best games are receiving honors or you just want a peek at the biggest games on the horizon for next year, The Game Awards is a show you won’t want to miss. Here’s everything you need to know to prepare for The Game Awards 2023, including Inverse’s recommendation for the very best place to watch it.

When Is the Game Awards 2023 Start Time?

The Game Awards 2023 stream airs on Thursday, December 7, with a 30-minute preshow starting at 7 p.m. Eastern.

You can wait to tune in until 7:30 p.m. if you just want to catch the main show, but the preshow is worth watching as well. In previous years, the preshow has included a few awards and short segments with game developers alongside a heap of trailers.

What’s the Best Way To Watch the Game Awards 2023?

The Game Awards 2023 will run live on both YouTube and Twitch. Co-streaming is allowed, so there will be plenty of smaller streams showing it, too.

You can watch The Game Awards 2023 right here, but we recommend checking out the official Twitch stream.

If you’re looking for the best way to watch The Game Awards, we recommend Twitch. You’ll see the same show on any platform, but in our experience, the Twitch stream tends to be a bit closer to real-time while YouTube has a small amount of lag. That makes Twitch the preferred platform if you want to be the one spoiling surprises for everyone else in your group chat.

What Should You Expect at the Game Awards 2022?

Like any awards show, you should expect plenty of snubs and surprises. The nominees list has already made some people mad, and the awards are sure to do the same if it has interesting winners.

There is also likely to be a handful of major announcements, but Geoff Keighley has said not to expect as many “WORLD PREMIERES” as in previous years.

One thing you shouldn’t look forward to is any updates on Grand Theft Auto VI since Rockstar already showed off the first trailer for the game on Tuesday, December 5.