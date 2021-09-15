TGS 2021 schedule: How to watch Square Enix, Xbox, and Capcom presentations

Tokyo Game Show is the biggest event of the year for fans of Japanese games.

Companies like Square Enix, Sega, SNK, and even Xbox all hold presentations highlighting their upcoming titles. Tokyo Game Show 2021 takes place digitally between September 30 and October 3, 2021 in Japan. This year’s show will feature news about games like Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin and The King of Fighters XV.

For North American fans who want to tune into the event, getting a clear idea of when the most important showcases take place can be confusing. These are the schedules you need to keep in mind if you want to know what’s announced at TGS 2021.

When are the TGS 2021 start and end dates?

Tokyo Game Show 2021 is a multi-day showcase that’s made up of several individual publishers' slots. It’s somewhat similar to how E3 2021 was structured this year, though it will mostly take place overnight in North America. (All times listed here will be converted to EDT).

You can expect the opening ceremonies to start at 9 p.m. Eastern on September 29. Following showcases from Xbox, Konami, Capcom, and more, that day’s show will conclude at 10:50 a.m. Eastern on September 30.

The official art for Tokyo Game Show 2021. Nikkei

Day two of TGS 2021 will then start at 9 p.m. Eastern on September 30 , feature companies like Square Enix and 505 Games, and ]concludes at 10:50 a.m. Eastern on October 1 . The third day of festivities, which features Koei Tecmo, runs from 8 p.m. Eastern on October 1 until 10:50 a.m. on October 2.

The final day of TGS, which will feature Arc System Works and others, begins at 9 p.m. Eastern on October 2 and concludes at 11:50 a.m. Eastern on October 3. You can find a detailed schedule on the event’s website, but we’re also breaking down what to expect from the biggest events.

How do I watch TGS 2021 presentations?

You will be able to watch many of these presentations through the Tokyo Game Show’s official YouTube channel. For bigger publishers like Square Enix and Xbox, the event will also be livestreamed through official channels. Due to the odd hours and the fact that many of these presentations will only be in Japanese, waiting for a next-day breakdown is a valid option in many cases.

When are Square Enix’s TGS 2021 showcases?

Square Enix will show up big at Tokyo Game Showcase 2021 with multiple livestreams. The biggest one is Square Enix Presents Tokyo Game Show Edition. It starts at 6 a.m. Eastern on October 1 and “will focus on both new and previously released information on upcoming Square Enix titles.” After that, Square Enix will hold several game-specific livestreams.

The first will be a stream about Forspoken, which we recently saw at the PlayStation Showcase, at 9 a.m. Eastern on October 1. Then, at 8 a.m. Eastern on October 2, Square Enix will give another in-depth look at the soulslike Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin. Finally, a livestream at 4:30 Eastern on October 3 will focus on Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier, a disappointing battle royale based on the Final Fantasy VII Remake.

All of these streams will feature English subtitles. You can watch the Square Enix Presents stream below once it starts:

When is Xbox’s TGS 2021 showcase?

While Xbox struggles in Japan, Microsoft still plans to show up with a showcase at TGS 2021. It will take place at 5 a.m. Eastern on September 30 on their official channels.

Xbox is hedging expectations for this event. “Expect a celebration with our Asia community and locally relevant updates, though no new global debuts should be expected,” an Xbox Wire post about the event states. “Tune in to see the latest regionally relevant updates on previously announced games coming later this year.”

What else can we expect from TGS 2021?

Several other publishers will be holding events over the course of TGS 2021, but they have all been vaguer with what their actual plans for the show are. Regardless, you might also want to tune into the following showcases:

SNK’s KOF XV Special Program: 12 a.m. Eastern on September 30

Konami: 6 a.m. Eastern on September 30

Capcom: 9 a.m. Eastern on September 30

505 Games: 5 a.m. Eastern on October 1

Sega/Atlus: 9 a.m. Eastern on October 1

Koei Tecmo: 7 a.m. Eastern on October 2

Arc System Works: 12 a.m. Eastern on October 3

Plenty of exciting trailers and announcements are in store, so keep an eye on this TGS if you’re a fan of games from Japanese studios.