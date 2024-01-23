Fighting game fans can rejoice because Tekken 8 from Japanese developer Bandai Namco is well on its way to consoles and PC. Three decades after the series first appeared as an arcade classic, Tekken now has ten main games under its belt and a whole host of new features we’ll soon review. Boasting 32 playable characters and tons of special moves, Tekken 8 has held plenty of hype events and closed beta times to flaunt its impending release. But what time exactly will Tekken 8 be released?

If you’re looking to start playing Tekken 8 as soon as humanly possible, here’s everything you need to know, from release time to file size and more.

What Is Tekken 8’s Release Date and Time?

Tekken 8 releases on January 26 … or does it? In some regions, you can get Tekken 8 slightly earlier. Here are the release times for each region, depending on your time zone.

Pacific Time – January 25 – 3 p.m.

Mountain Time – January 25 – 4 p.m.

Central Time – January 25 – 5 p.m.

Eastern Time – January 25 – 6 p.m.

Greenwich Mean Time – January 25 – 11 p.m.

Central European Time – January 26 – 12 a.m.

Eastern European Time – January 26 – 1 a.m.

Indian Standard Time – January 26 – 4:30 a.m.

China Standard Time – January 26 – 7 a.m.

Japan Standard Time – January 26 – 8 a.m.

Australian Eastern Standard Time – January 26 – 9 a.m.

TEKKEN 8 COLLECTOR’S EDITION PRICE AND DETAILS

In exchange for a handsome sum, you’ll be rewarded with an assortment of physical and digital collectibles. Bandai Namco

The Tekken 8 collector’s edition costs $299.99 (compared to the $69.99 for the standard game). If that price doesn’t scare you away, the best way to order it is to head to the Bandai Namco online store and select your version of choice: PC, Xbox, or PlayStation.

Here’s what comes included in the Tekken 8 collector’s edition:

Digital Goods

Playable Character Year One Pass (Comes with four additional characters)

Avatar Skin of Kinjin

Character Costume: Gold Suit Pack

Avatar Costume: Classic Tekken Tee Set

Three Avatar Skins: Kazuya, Jun, and Jin

Physical Items

Exclusive 9.8-inch Electrified Jin figurine

Special Face-Off Steelbook

8 Glossy Collectible Cards

Leroy Smith Metal Ring with Velvet Pouch

1.9-inch Arcade token

TEKKEN 8 FILE SIZE AND PC SPECS

Can your gaming PC handle the power of Tekken 8? Bandai Namco

Tekken 8 is not quite as big of a chonker as massive role-playing games like Starfield and Cyberpunk 2077, but you still can’t just use any old toaster to start pummeling opponents. Here are the minimum and recommended specs for playing, if you’re an avid PC gamer.

Tekken 8 PC Specs (MINIMUM):

OS: Windows 10 version (64-bit)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X, Intel Core i5-6600K

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 380x, NVIDIA GeForce 1050 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB available space

Tekken 8 PC Specs (MINIMUMRECOMMENDED):

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600, Intel i7-7700K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB available space

Tekken 8 launches January 26 on Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PC.