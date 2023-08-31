Here’s Exactly When You Can Finally Play Starfield

After many years of hype, anticipation, and Todd Howard’s supple leather jackets, Starfield is ready to launch. The first new IP from Bethesda Game Studios, the all-star dev team responsible for gargantuan franchises Elder Scrolls and Fallout, Starfield is the studio’s first foray into the final frontier. Arguably the highest-profile game of the year, the stakes couldn’t be higher for Bethesda’s new parent company Microsoft after it shelled out $7.5 billion to acquire the Maryland-based publisher in 2021.

Players are equally yoked for the new title from Todd & Co. There’s been endless speculation on the game’s size, story, and skill trees. Whole generations of gamers have grown up with one Bethesda title or another, so it’s understandable players can’t wait to dive in and take to the stars. But what are the Starfield release times? What does Early Access get you? Can your PC run it? Read on.

What Are the Starfield Release Times?

Bethesda Softworks

Starfield releases on September 6 … OR DOES IT? Yes, Starfield actually has TWO release dates thanks to a little early access grifting. Fans who simply cannot wait any longer can gain access starting August 31. Here are the unlock times for each region for both early access and standard launch.

Early Access:

Los Angeles – August 31 – 5 p.m.

Ciudad de Mexico – August 31 – 6 p.m.

Chicago – August 31 – 7 p.m.

New York – August 31 – 8 p.m.

Sao Paulo – August 31 – 9 p.m.

London – September 1 – 1 a.m.

Paris – September 1 – 2 a.m.

Berlin – September 1 – 2 a.m.

Saudi Arabia – September 1 – 3 a.m.

India – September 1 – 5:30 a.m.

Eastern China – September 1 – 8 a.m.

Japan – September 1 – 9 a.m.

Sydney – September 1 – 10 a.m.

Auckland – September 1 – 12 p.m.

Standard Launch:

Los Angeles – September6 – 5 p.m.

Ciudad de Mexico – September6 – 6 p.m.

Chicago – September6 – 7 p.m.

New York – September 6 – 8 p.m.

Sao Paulo – September 6 – 9 p.m.

London – September 7 – 1 a.m.

Paris – September 7 – 2 a.m.

Berlin – September 7 – 2 a.m.

Saudi Arabia – September 7 – 3 a.m.

India – September 7 – 5:30 a.m.

Eastern China – September 7 – 8 a.m.

Japan – September 7 – 9 a.m.

Sydney – September 7 – 10 a.m.

Auckland – September 7 – 12 p.m.

Starfield Special Edition Early Access Details

Bethesda Softworks

So you’ve checked the time and decided you can’t wait to play Starfield. But what are your options? There are several ways to get early access, some easier on your wallet than others. The Premium Edition Upgrade is the budget-friendly route for Game Pass subscribers at $35. In addition to early access, you also get:

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet and Boost Pack

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

If you don’t have Game Pass but still want in, the full Premium Edition will run you $99 which includes all of the above, plus the base game (obviously).

If you want to go all-in on Starfield hype, prepare to drop $299 for the Constellation Edition, which includes all the digital goodies and early access plus:

Steelbook Display Case

Constellation Patch

Starfield Chronomark Watch and Case

Credit Stick with Laser-Etched Game Code

Starfield File Size and PC Specs

In space no one can hear you clipping Bethesda Softworks

File Size: 120GB on Xbox 140GB on PC

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 10 version 21H1 (10.0.19043)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700, NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 125 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Required

RECOMMENDED:

OS: Windows 10/11 with updates

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 125 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Required

That’s it! Now you know all the tech specs and price tags for Bethesda’s all-new space epic. Make sure to check back with Inverse for all your future Starfield needs. You’re gonna need some guides if you wanna be the best space pirate you can be.

Starfield launches September 6 on Xbox, Game Pass, and PC.