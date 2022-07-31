Everything we know about the rumored Tactics Ogre remake

The tactical RPG is making a comeback thanks to Square Enix. With the success of Triangle Strategy and the upcoming release of The DioField Chronicle, it is a good time to be a tactics fan. With both games exciting fans, it only makes sense that remasters of the titles that inspired them would be quick to follow. Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, designed by Final Fantasy Tactics designer Yasumi Matsuno, remains one of the best games in the TRPG genre and it looks like it is making a comeback. Here is everything about Tactics Ogre: Reborn that we have learned from a number of leaks.

When is the Tactics Ogre: Reborn release date?

Although not officially announced, the game has had several leaks. Square Enix

So far there is no release date for Tactics Ogre: Reborn since it hasn’t been officially announced yet. But despite silence from Square Enix, the game has leaked multiple times.

It first appeared in the now infamous GeForce Now leak which has a proven track record of revealing games like Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Edition coming to PC as well as the Chrono Cross remaster. There was a long period of silence before Square trademarked the game's title in April of this year, followed by the game briefly being spotted on the PlayStation store in June.

The most recent leak comes from PS Deals, which included screenshots from the game as well as a lengthy description of its features.

Is there a Tactics Ogre: Reborn trailer?

Sadly no, as the game has yet to be officially announced there is no trailer. But with the number of leaks that have been happening it feels like a reveal trailer shouldn’t be far away. But while you wait for a new trailer check out this story trailer released for the PSP release of Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together.

What platforms will Tactics Ogre: Reborn be on?

With Square Enix, it is never clear what platforms a game will come to. Triangle Strategy is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch while The DioField Chronicle is coming to every major platform under the sun.

But thanks to the most recent PS Deals leak we know that Tactics Ogre: Reborn will definitely be coming to PS4 and PS5. The leak also reveals that those who buy the digital version of the game will get access to both the PS4 and PS5 editions at no extra cost. Its inclusion on the GeForce Now leak also suggests that this will come to PC. No word on Switch or Xbox words, but as the game hasn’t been announced officially there is still a possibility that it will come to more platforms.

Is Tactics Ogre: Reborn a full remaster?

UI, gameplay, and art have all been completely reworked for a modern audience. Square Enix

The last major release of Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together was the 2010 remake of the original 1995 SNES release. This remake kept the gameplay of the original with a few quality-of-life features to make the game a little more forgiving to new players.

Rather than update the PSP release, Square Enix has completely reworked the original game for Tactics Ogre: Reborn. The PS Deals leak included an extensive feature list that touched on the changes in this remake. Both background art and character sprites have been completely recreated with modern hardware, keeping the feel of the original’s pixel aesthetic but with a clean modern feel. But it will also include more gameplay changes. Cutscenes will also be fully voiced.

The gameplay is also being tweaked, with the main changes including a quicker pace of battle, auto-save, and a complete overhaul of the controls and UI to make the game feel more streamlined.

What is the story of Tactics Ogre: Reborn?

Taking the role of Denim Powell, a soldier caught in the middle of a war in the nation of Valeria, Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together follows the war between Walsta and several other political powers. It is a story filled with political intrigue and incredibly emotional revelations throughout. The development team was influenced by many real-life conflicts filled with war crimes and racial prejudice. In some ways, the game's opening premise sounds like Attack on Titan with the Walsta citizens being subjected to persecution and being restricted to a small island. Tactics Ogre: Reborn will be a fantastic way for new audiences to experience this truly amazing story.

Tactics Ogre takes place in the war-torn archipelago of Valeria. Square Enix

Who designed the original Tactics Ogre?

The director of Tactics Ogre: Let us Cling Together was Yasumi Matsuno. If that name doesn’t ring a bell, then his work might. Matsuno went on to direct Final Fantasy Tactics, Vagrant Story, and shaped the original vision of Final Fantasy XII; all these titles were set in his Ivalice setting. All Matsuno’s games have common threads of medieval fantasy that explore the complexities of war and the deep trauma it inflicts on the people who experience it. Matsuno’s influence can still be felt in Final Fantasy, as FFXVI producer Naoki Yoshida is heavily influenced by his work and has even invited Matsuno to write scenarios for Final Fantasy XIV.