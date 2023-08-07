Starfield Preload Details and How to Get Early Access

We’re close to the September 6 release of Starfield and excitement for Bethesda’s space RPG is at an all-time high. It’s Bethesda’s first new IP in nearly 30 years, and given the developer’s pedigree, it’s easy to see why Starfield is such a big deal.

Now, thanks to an Amazon leak, we may know many of the launch details, including the game’s pre-load date and even its file size. Below, we’ll go through everything you’ll need to know to start playing Starfield right away (and even early, depending on the version you purchase).

Starfield Pre-Load Date and Time

According to the game’s Amazon listing, Starfield will apparently be available to pre-load after August 9, 2023. Specifically, the listing uses the word, “after,” so it’s best to check to see if pre-loading is available around August 9 and 10.

You’ll likely be able to pre-load Starfield on or around August 9. Bethesda Softworks

It’s unclear if this pre-load time is accurate, as it may simply be a placeholder date. Bethesda has yet to confirm if this is, in fact, the right pre-load date, so we recommend checking your digital pre-order on or around August 9 to be sure.

Starfield File Size

According to Starfield’s Xbox and Steam page listings, it will be around 125 GB in size. The game may include a day-one patch, so it’s possible you’ll need to set aside a bit more than 125 GB of space when it launches.

Additionally, it’s possible the Xbox Series S version has a smaller file size than its Series X counterpart. We’ll update this post with further details if that’s the case.

How to Play Starfield Early

Purchase one of the special versions of Starfield, such as the Constellation Edition, to gain early access. Bethesda Softworks

Since Starfield is one of the most anticipated games of the year, players will be happy to know they can play the game before its official September 6 release date. To do so, you’ll need to purchase one of the following versions of the game, which grants five-day early access on September 1.

These are the game’s special editions:

Premium Edition ($100)

Starfield Base Game

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Up to 5 days early access

Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet and Boost Pack

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Constellation Edition ($300)

The Constellation Edition comes with a slew of goodies including a fully functional Chronomark watch. Bethesda Softworks

Starfield Base Game

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Up to 5 days early access

Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet and Boost Pack

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Steelbook Display Case

Constellation Patch

Starfield Chronomark Watch and Case

Credit Stick with Laser-Etched Game Code

Game Pass subscribers can actually pay $31.49 to upgrade to the Premium Edition, which will also grant early access.

Starfield launches for Xbox Series X|S and PC on September 6.