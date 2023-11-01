When Will Spider-Man 2 Add New Game Plus? Here's Everything We Know So Far

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launched in late October 2023, and critics immediately hailed the sequel as one of the best superhero games ever. Now that it’s been out in the wild for a few weeks, quite a few enterprising players have already reached the end of their battle with Venom. Of course, that means the hype for Insomniac Games’ Wolverine and the inevitable Spider-Man 3 will only ramp up, but players also hope to spend more time with Miles and Peter until then with New Game Plus.

Here’s everything you need to know about New Game Plus in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Does Spider-Man 2 Have a New Game Plus Mode at Launch?

While the original Spider-Man didn’t get New Game Plus until a post-release update, Spider-Man: Miles Morales launched with a New Game Plus mode, so some players might assume its sequel would have one, too. Alas, Spider-Man 2 does not include New Game Plus yet. As Insomniac Games community director James Stevenson revealed a few days before launch, the feature wasn’t ready for release day.

Community director James Stevenson goes on to say that New Game Plus will be added before the end of the year.

Instead of a New Game Plus mode, Spider-Man 2 simply lets you continue playing around in its open world on the same save file after you finish the game. While it doesn’t add any new features, this does allow players to finish up any side missions and activities they missed the first time around or just enjoy exploring New York City with their full suite of web-slinging abilities.

When Will Spider-Man 2 Get a New Game Plus Update?

We do know the Spider-Man 2 New Game Plus mode is in the works. Stevenson said the feature will come sometime in 2023 but didn’t give a more specific release window. The original Spider-Man got its New Game Plus mode in an update a little over a month after its release, so if Spider-Man 2 follows its lead, a patch could be on the way very soon.

What Will Spider-Man 2 New Game Plus Include?

Spider-Man 2’s New Game Plus mode will head to the game in a future update. Insomniac Games

Stevenson was similarly vague about how New Game Plus will work in Spider-Man 2 when it arrives. However, it will likely have the same features as New Game Plus in Spider-Man, possibly with a few tweaks. In the original, New Game Plus let you replay the game from the beginning of its story while keeping every upgrade you unlocked the first time around. When Spider-Man received its New Game Plus update, it also got a higher Ultimate difficulty. But in the sequel, just beating the game unlocks this new difficulty setting.

We do know of one feature definitely coming to Spider-Man 2 in an update, but it’s not clear whether it will arrive at the same time as New Game Plus. Insomniac plans to add the ability to replay specific story missions rather than requiring players to complete the entire game again, according to Stevenson.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available now on PlayStation 5.