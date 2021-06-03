Sonic is coming at you fast. Originally announced at Sonic Central, Sonic Frontiers is the latest outing for everyone’s favorite digital hedgehog, shaking up the series by introducing an open world (sort of). But what does open-world Sonic even look like? There are many questions about Sonic Frontiers and with a plethora of information from Sega, we have some answers. Here’s everything that we know.

When is the Sonic Frontiers release date?

Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live included confirmation that Sonic Frontiers will be released on November 8, 2022 .

This comes after a hefty delay from the game’s initial 2021 release window that was intended to coincide with Sonic’s 30th anniversary.

Sonic Frontiers has serious Breath of the Wild vibes. Sega

Is there a Sonic Frontiers trailer?

Yes, the most recent trailer for Sonic Frontiers was shown during the Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live showcase. It shows off the game’s varied environment and the first look at a character that may be the antagonist.

You can also watch the game’s initial teaser below as well.

From the trailer, we can see Sonic or a Sonic dashing through a forest. As he’s running, Sonic spells out a few markings. Sonic’s path gains more clarity as the camera pans out. It spells out some weird symbols. Some have interpreted this as the game title, reading it as “Zap.” But we still have no confirmation on that.

The trailer does confirm that Team Sonic is back at the helm, developing this new game.

Following the teaser, the Sonic the Hedgehog YouTube account commented, “Where have I seen that running before?” This implies that the section that Sonic is running through is either a reference or a remake of an old area. The closest reference found is from the intro of Sonic Adventure, where a zoomed-in Sonic dashes through a forest.

What are the Sonic Frontiers platforms and consoles?

Sonic Frontiers will be playable on everything you can imagine: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Sonic Frontiers looks like a new era of the blue blur. Sega

What will Sonic Frontiers gameplay be like?

Not quite an open-world game, Sega is calling Sonic Frontiers an “open zone” game. This means that the game will be made up of large environments that contain enemies and collectibles, but it will encourage players to explore the entire environment without a set path.

Early reactions to Sonic Frontiers were concerned the game felt like a tech demo with an empty world. But we called it an “oddball throwback” full of unique charm in our preview.

More recent gameplay trailers have shown Sonic Frontiers will deliver on the “gotta go fast” requirement of Sonic games. And for those who want a more traditional stage design, there will be Cyber Space Zones.

Unlocking skills will be an important part of Sonic Frontiers, as you progress through open zones you will gain experience that will allow you to give Sonic new tricks to take advantage of. In an open-world game this could be a way to keep the gameplay feeling fresh.

Who is the Sonic Frontiers villain?

A mysterious new stranger may be trying to stop Sonic. Sega

In the Gamescom 2022 trailer, a new character made an appearance. The red-covered, digital effects-looking doll is the first real antagonist force we have seen in Sonic Frontiers beyond run-of-the-mill enemies in the world.

