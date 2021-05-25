2021 is the Sonic the Hedgehog series’ 30th anniversary.

To celebrate, Sega is planning an important showcase for the franchise. It has been a while since we’ve learned about any new Sonic the Hedgehog games, even though the franchise came back into the public eye last year thanks to the live-action movie. Sega finally seems to be breaking its silence though, as it announced the Sonic Central showcase on May 25.

This showcase is poised to show several new Sonic-related projects. If you want to tune into this event and see all of these reveals live, this is what you need to know about the Sonic Central event.

When is the Sonic Central showcase start time?

Sonic Central will begin at 12 p.m. Eastern on May 27, 2021 . Sega has not commented on how long the showcase will last.

It’s happening on a day that’s filled with a ton of video game showcase. A State of Play livestream featuring Horizon Forbidden West will take place at the same time. Then, showcases for the Dragon Quest, Dying Light, and Virtua Fighter series will all also take place later in the day. If you follow video game announcements avidly, May 27 will be one of the busiest days prior to E3 2021.

How to watch Sonic Central

There are dedicated Twitch and YouTube pages for the Sonic the Hedgehog series, and the Sonic Central livestream will be broadcasted from both. We’ll embed the showcase below when the YouTube page for it goes live. In the meantime, you can check out a new video Sega released to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Sonic.

What to expect from Sonic Central

The press release announcing Sonic Central teases what fans of the blue hedgehog can expect from the showcase.

“During the event, SEGA’s Sonic team will be joined by special guests to reveal a plethora of upcoming projects, partnerships, and events spanning the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise and beyond,” SEGA says. It sounds like we’ll finally be learning about what the next mainline Sonic games are after years of waiting.

Sonic Mania and Sonic Forces released all the way back in 2017, and we haven’t had any new traditional Sonic platformers since then. It’s very likely that SEGA will announce a new mainline Sonic the Hedgehog. If we’re lucky, we’ll get new 2D and 3D Sonic games, though that’s just speculation.

Meanwhile, remasters of Sonic Colors and more have been rumored for several weeks. If those rumors are true then we’ll likely officially learn about those during this event. Outside of that, the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie, the Netflix animated show, and a collaboration event with Danimals have all been teased, so they’ll likely be highlighted at the event.

While 2020 was a pretty uneventful year for Sonic fans following the release of the first movie, 2021 is poised to be very exciting for the SEGA mascot. We’ll have a clearer picture of what’s in store after checking out Sonic Central.