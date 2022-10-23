Silent Hill f is set in 1960s Japan — here's everything you need to know

The first Silent Hill games in over a decade were announced in October 2022, fittingly less than two weeks before Halloween. After the failed P.T. project and rumored reboots, fans can finally look forward to the series’ first mainline game in years: Silent Hill f. Konami announced this latest game in its 90-minute Silent Hill Transmission announcement next to the Silent Hill 2 remake and Silent Hill: Townfall from Annapurna Interactive.

The details on Silent Hill f are still a bit fuzzy, but here’s what we know so far about the upcoming title thus far.

Does Silent Hill f have a release date?

No, Silent Hill f doesn’t have a release date yet. It doesn’t have platforms announced, either. Konami only confirmed it with a teaser trailer to let fans know that it’s in development and give a feel for what the visuals will look like. Realistically, we’re still several years out from release.

Is there a Silent Hill f trailer?

Yes, Silent Hill f has a trailer that debuted during the Silent Hill Transmission.

There’s not much to go off besides the setting and visuals, which are based on Showa-era Japan. We see an eerie buildup of a small Japanese village, complete with rice paddies and traditional wooden storefronts, before zooming in on a lone schoolgirl. She’s looking at a suspiciously red, flower-ridden grave, and then the scene shifts to a more gruesome moment with red tendrils wrapping around her. It’s better if you watch it, though, to see the end result.

Is Silent Hill f connected to the other Silent Hill games?

No, Silent Hill f is a completely new story set in Japan during the 1960s. Most Silent Hill games are set in fictional American towns, so it’ll be an interesting pivot into a new setting for the series.

Who is the Silent Hill f writer?

The schoolgirl somehow makes more sense after learning that Ryukishi07 is writing the story. Konami

Konami didn’t reveal the plot for Silent Hill f, but it did reveal its writer: Ryukishi07.

Ryukishi07’s most well-known works are the When They Cry series, including Higurashi When They Cry, Umineko When They Cry, and Ciconia When They Cry. Higurashi in particular earned a cult following online. His experience with murder mysteries and psychological and supernatural horror seems like a perfect match for the Silent Hill franchise. We’ll have to wait to see how that experience manifests in a game other than a VN.

What else was announced during Silent Hill Transmission?

The Silent Hill Transmission revealed these three games: the Silent Hill 2 remake, Silent Hill: Townfall, and Silent Hill f. Konami also announced the movie Return to Silent Hill and Silent Hill: Ascension, an interactive streaming series that molds its story based on audience participation.