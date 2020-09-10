You've waited long enough, Scott Pilgrim fans. In commemoration of its tenth anniversary, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game is getting a long-overdue re-release for current-gen consoles. Finally, it's happening.

Here's everything you need to know about the re-release, officially titled Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game — Complete Edition. Bookmark this page and check back often, as we'll update the page when we learn more.

When is the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game —Complete Edition release date?

Ubisoft announced during the September 10, 2020 Ubisoft Forward presentation that Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game — Complete Edition would be released "Holiday 2020." An exact release date is currently unknown, but the vague window might be related in some way to the PlayStation 5.

As of this writing, the PS5 release date has yet to be narrowed down beyond the vague "Holiday 2020" window.

Is there a Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game — Complete Edition trailer?

Ubisoft announced the good news with a trailer that opens on Scott Pilgrim punching through a huge 10th-anniversary cake. The trailer is full of gameplay from the title and different cutscenes that all look even better than we remember from the original.

The trailer also confirms that this edition will include the Knives Chau and Wallace Wells add-on packs, introducing two other key characters from the source material.

What consoles will Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game — Complete Edition be on?

Scott Pilgrim will be released for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, PC, and UPLAY+.

It is unknown if the game will be released for next-gen consoles like Xbox Series and PlayStation 5. The official press release by Ubisoft did not mention next-gen consoles specifically, but current-gen versions of the game should be playable on next-gen consoles within the same console family.

How much will Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game — Complete Edition cost?

The game will retail for $14.99, the same price the game originally sold for in 2010.

It's worth it.

What is ... this game?

'Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game' was first released in 2010 as a digital game for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. In 2014, the game was pulled, leaving fans unable to play it again on newer consoles. Ubisoft

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game is a cult hit video game adaptation of the Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series. The story follows Scott Pilgrim, a 22-year-old musician in Toronto who dates Ramona Flowers, a new girl in town who just moved from New York. As the two date, Scott Pilgrim is challenged by Ramona's seven exes, who make up the League of Ramona's Evil Exes.

The game is a 2D retro-style beat-'em-up evocative of classic arcade hits like Streets of Rage and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time. It was celebrated for its fun gameplay, humorous story, plentiful homages to retro games, and a sublime 8-bit soundtrack by Anamanaguchi.

The game was released in August 2010, timed to the release of the equally cult classic Scott Pilgrim vs. The World feature film from Edgar Wright. The film starred Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and many more familiar faces.

The game was published by Ubisoft as a digital game download for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. In 2014, the game was pulled from all digital storefronts, which led to the game being "lost" and unavailable for six years. In recent years, demand for the game's re-release swelled to the point where even director Edgar Wright and series creator Bryan Lee O'Malley publicly began talking about it.

"I've been saying 'if @Ubisoft ever puts the game out again, I'll be as surprised as you' (you being the typical fan)," tweeted O'Malley back in August. "I am my own typical fan in this regard."

On September 10, at the Ubisoft Forward online event, the French gaming publisher finally announced Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game — Complete Edition, no doubt leaving many Scott Pilgrim fans happy and excited.

What do I need to know about Complete Edition?

'Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game — Complete Edition' is a re-issue of the game, set for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC for "holiday 2020." Ubisoft

Complete Edition is a re-release of the game for modern consoles. It is not a remaster or a remake. The Complete Edition will also include the game's downloadable content, which featured the characters Knives Chau and Wallace Wells as playable characters.

It's important to note that, in a press release, Ubisoft said the game will be available "to download," meaning the game is once again at the mercy of a digital storefront. No mention of a physical release has been made. However, it is possible that a third party boutique brand may create a premium physical release due to the game's popularity.

Scott Pilgrim will also feature online play, though it is unknown if there will be cross-play across consoles enabled.

Does bread make you fat?

Yes.