The Resident Evil 4 remake is nearly here, serving as a modern take on the beloved classic. Although the remake stays faithful to the 2005 original, it does come with a handful of changes, meaning its runtime isn’t totally one-to-one. Resident Evil 4 remake is quite large, offering plenty of things to do, including side quests, and other hidden (and new) features.

How Long Is Resident Evil 4 Remake?

The Resident Evil 4 remake will take you around 15 hours to complete. That’s actually on par with the 2005 original, though it will likely take newcomers a little longer to finish.

Since we’re familiar with the original, we were able to get through the remake in just over 15 hours, with lots of time spent on optional exploration. If you know the game and want to make a beeline for the end quickly, it’s possible to finish the game in around 12 to 13 hours.

The Resident Evil 4 remake is around the same length as the original. Capcom

If you aren’t as familiar with the source material, expect it to take upwards of 20 hours to get through the remake on your first run — even longer if you aim to complete side quests. The game is full of hidden secrets, along with items scattered around every nook and cranny.

The remake features a different chapter system than the original. The 2005 game features five main chapters, with multiple subchapters for each. The remake, on the other hand, ditches the subchapters entirely.

Resident Evil 4 Remake 100 Percent

We didn’t reach 100 percent status on our playthrough of the remake, but it takes over 30 hours to do everything in the original. Given how the remake does have noticeably more content than the original, it’s likely earning 100 percent will take you around 35 hours or so — even longer to obtain the platinum trophy.

It will take you over 30 hours to earn 100 percent completion in Resident Evil 4 remake. Capcom

Resident Evil 4 Remake New Game Plus

Just like with past games in the series, the Resident Evil 4 remake does include a New Game Plus mode. We won’t spoil the details here, but as expected, you are able to carry over your gear to New Game Plus, which will help you complete certain challenges easier.

New Game Plus is also a great way to mop up miscellaneous trophies/achievements, so we recommend giving it a try.

Resident Evil 4 remake launches for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on March 24, 2023.