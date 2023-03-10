How to Unlock and Survive the Resident Evil 4 Demo Mad Chainsaw Mode

The Resident Evil 4 Remake Chainsaw demo is live, giving players access to the first 10 to 20 minutes of the game. This takes players all the way to the challenging village fight that ends with a grueling battle against a chainsaw-wielding enemy. To make matters worse, the demo has a secret extreme difficulty called Mad Chainsaw Mode, which is exclusive to the demo. But unlocking the mode isn’t as straightforward as you might expect, and surviving Mad Chainsaw is even harder. Here’s how to unlock Mad Chainsaw Mode, along with four tips to help you survive.

How to Unlock Mad Chainsaw Mode

Unlike past Resident Evil games that feature clear unlock requirements for harder difficulties, the demo’s Mad Chainsaw Mode is a bit more elusive. It’s not entirely clear how to trigger the mode to appear, but there are a few things you can try.

First, it’s almost certainly required to finish the demo at least once. Depending on your experience with the original Resident Evil 4, this can take you anywhere from 10 to 20 minutes. After that, you’ll get kicked back to the main menu, where you can start another playthrough. If you’re lucky, the mode will trigger after you start a new game, but if not, quit out, and continue starting a new game until it appears.

The Mad Chainsaw Mode notice will appear randomly after finishing the demo once. Capcom

It’ll appear seemingly randomly, with text that reads “Extreme Difficulty “Mad Chainsaw Mode” Incoming!” You’ll need to accept the challenge to begin a playthrough on the exclusive mode.

Some players reported having to start a new game upwards of four times before getting it to appear. We beat the demo once and then started a new game. The Mad Chainsaw Mode didn’t appear, so we quit, started a new game again, and then the mode triggered.

Keep in mind, Mad Chainsaw Mode is only applied to a single playthrough, and if you get taken out before you finish, you’ll have to trigger the mode to appear again by following the aforementioned steps.

Tips to Survive Mad Chainsaw Mode

Mad Chainsaw Mode is absurdly difficult, but it doesn’t have to be! Capcom

Once you actually get the mode to appear, the real challenge begins. Getting through this mode will certainly test your skills but there are a few things you can do to make it go more smoothly.

4. Run Past Enemies

While the entire demo is challenging while playing on Mad Chainsaw Mode, the ending battle at the village is the most difficult section. So, to preserve your sanity, we recommend trying to speedrun through most of the demo until you reach the village section. You can run past most enemies without wasting resources on them, allowing you to get to the hardest part quicker.

3. Grab Items Before Triggering Horde

After reaching the village, it may be tempting to rush in and start hacking away at enemies. However, we strongly recommend making your way to the left to gather supplies first. Take out the infected with her back turned (next to the chicken), and then make your way up to the nearby building to collect the shotgun on the second floor. Then, do your best to hit each nearby building to gather as many supplies as possible. We highly suggest getting your hands on at least one grenade (though, the more, the merrier).

2. Knife Parrying is Your Friend

As you make your way around the village, you’ll probably attract the attention of its inhabitants. Try your best to not waste ammo, and instead, utilize Resident Evil 4’s new melee counter by pressing the left bumper as an enemy attacks you. If timed right, you’ll counter the move, allowing you to follow up with a melee attack. This will help preserve your precious ammo, which is needed for the chainsaw enemy — known as Dr. Salvador — that appears at the end. Funnily enough, you can actually parry Dr. Salvador’s chainsaw attacks with your knife, which is the most Resident Evil thing imaginable.

1. Run Laps

Run laps through the two-story building to give yourself a fighting chance. Capcom

The strategy for the battle against Dr. Salvador is straightforward, but requires precise timing and patience.

Remember the two-story building with the shotgun? That building is the key to surviving this fight. What you need to do is enter through the bottom floor, head to the top, out the window, and then run across the roof to knock the ladder down. Then, Dr. Salvador will exit the window and come toward you, leaving him open for attacks. Hit him with your shotgun and handgun and when he gets close enough, jump off the roof. Then, bait the horde around the village and make your way back to the two-story building to repeat the process.

Make sure you have grenades and flashbangs available just in case you get caught in a bind while baiting the enemies around. If you do have to throw a grenade, do your best to hit as many enemies as possible, along with Dr. Salvador himself.

Eventually, after you’ve dealt enough damage, the church bell will sound, signaling the end of the fight, and the conclusion of the demo.