Where to Find All 16 Clockwork Castellans in Resident Evil 4
These figurines are hard to find.
Throughout the Resident Evil 4 remake, there are 16 Clockwork Castellan figures to find, much like the collectibles in other recent games in the series. There’s one per each of the game’s 16 chapters, and they’re cleverly hidden, making them hard to track down. Collecting all 16 nets you the Primal Knife, which is one of the best melee weapons in the game. You’ll also earn an achievement/trophy for your troubles. Keep in mind, your progress carries over to New Game Plus, so don’t worry if you miss some throughout your initial playthrough. But where exactly are the Castellans located? Here’s where to find all 16 in the Resident Evil 4 remake.
All 16 Clockwork Castellan Locations
Clockwork Castellan 1
Chapter 1: Lakeside Settlement
The first Castellan is located in the house next to the villager throwing dynamite. Look for the figure within the destroyed roof of this house. Shoot it and you’ll earn progress toward collecting them.
Clockwork Castellan 2
Chapter 2: Abandoned Factory
Use the Hexagonal Emblem to open a gate and make your way to the north of the Abandoned Factory. On the left side is a little hut where you’ll find the Castellan on a pile of hay. This is close to an enemy wielding a chainsaw.
Clockwork Castellan 3
Chapter 3: Quarry
From the Merchant area just after the Quarry, drop down using the ladder, and then make your way ahead and you’ll find a barrel you can destroy. Above that is the Castellan sitting atop a few boxes, close to the water.
Clockwork Castellan 4
Chapter 4: Forest Altar
Use the Insignia Key to open the gate inside the Lakeside Altar and then follow this path to the Forest Altar. The Castellan is located on the north side of this area, across from the ladder. It’s behind the fence on the ground.
Clockwork Castellan 5
Chapter 5: Village Chief’s Manor
Head to the attic of the Village Chief’s Manor by boosting Ashley up so she can drop down the ladder. The Castellan is found on a table next to a bucket.
Clockwork Castellan 6
Chapter 6: Checkpoint
Just before the Checkpoint area, look to the right across the gap to find the next Castellan next to a flaming pile of wood.
Clockwork Castellan 7
Chapter 7: Treasury
Exit the dungeon, climb the ladder, and you’ll end up in a cellar. Wrap around and you’ll see the Castellan sitting on a shelf in the center.
Clockwork Castellan 8
Chapter 8: Castle Battlements
From the start of this area, head to the right, drop down, and then continue ahead, up the ladder to the next tower. At the top, you’ll find the next Castellan after wrapping all the way around. It’s sitting on some sandbags.
Clockwork Castellan 9
Chapter 9: Courtyard
This Castellan is tricky to find. Follow the maze to reach the northwestern side by a set of stairs. You’ll find the Castellan on the ground, behind some boxes and a pillar. A First Aid Spray is nearby.
Clockwork Castellan 10
Chapter 10: Depths
From the Merchant room in the sewer area, look directly across and you’ll see a grate on the wall. The Castellan is inside, hidden up to the left a little.
Clockwork Castellan 11
Chapter 11: Stopover
Once you finish the minecart section and reach the Stopover area, you’ll find the next Castellan on the roof of the nearby house. You can use the stairs to reach it or simply shoot it from below.
Clockwork Castellan 12
Chapter 12: Clock Tower
At the Clocktower, you’ll find the next Castellan on the bottom, on the same level as the base of the large statue. Head to the north and the Castellan is on a white container under the stairs.
Clockwork Castellan 13
Chapter 13: Wharf
In an optional area with an enemy wielding a rocket launcher, you’ll see several red shipping containers. In the southeastern sector of this area is a green forklift, and the Castellan is found to its right, on the ground, close to a red truck.
Clockwork Castellan 14
Chapter 14: Campsite
After you exit the Amber Storeroom, make a right to the west and you’ll come to a small room with a set of lockers. The Castellan is on top.
Clockwork Castellan 15
Chapter 15: Specimen Storage
On the north side of Specimen Storage, there’s a room with a treasure chest. Enter this room, and look up to the rafters to find the next Castellan.
Clockwork Castellan 16
Chapter 16: Underground Passage
As you make your escape, you’ll come to a larger room with lots of enemies. In the northern sector is a green forklift, and the Castellan is just behind it on some containers.