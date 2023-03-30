Game Guides
Where to Find and Destroy All 32 Blue Medallions in Resident Evil 4
Complete all six Blue Medallion Merchant Requests.
by Joseph Yaden
Capcom / Lais Borges
How good is your aim in Resident Evil 4 remake? Because you can get some great rewards if you’re able to shoot a bunch of the Blue Medallions scattered throughout the game’s many areas. There are six sets of Blue Medallions with five or six across each batch, all tied to Merchant Requests. Finding all the Medallions yields 27 spinels, as well as progress toward a handful of trophies/achievements. There are 32 Blue Medallions in total, and each one appears on your map after you acquire the associated Merchant Request. Although you can see them on the map, many of them are still elusive, so we’ve got you covered with all of the locations in this Resident Evil 4 Blue Medallion guide.
Request: Destroy the Blue Medallions
Village: Farm
- Merchant Request: On a wall, just before the gate you need to unlock.
- Blue Medallion 1: Behind the Wayshrine treasure container. You can shoot it from the platform just outside the top floor of the barn.
- Blue Medallion 2: In the rectangular open space on the front side at the top of the barn.
- Blue Medallion 3: On the back of the house containing a typewriter.
- Blue Medallion 4: Behind a post inside the small barn with cows.
- Blue Medallion 5: Hanging from the ceiling inside a small barn in the western sector of this area.
Request: Destroy the Blue Medallions 2
Village: Quarry/Fish Farm
- Merchant Request: After crossing the wooden platforms on the cliffside, make your way toward the Quarry. The Request is on a post just before you reach the Quarry.
- Blue Medallion 1: Inside the Quarry, look up to the northwest and you’ll see a Blue Medallion hanging from the top of a platform.
- Blue Medallion 2: After the Merchant area, you’ll make your way outside, toward the Fish Farm. Drop down to the dock below where the boat is located, walk to the right, and you’ll see this Blue Medallion hidden beneath the wooden planks.
- Blue Medallion 3: In the Fish Farm, head to the shack with the typewriter to find the next Blue Medallion.
- Blue Medallion 4: Also in the Fish Farm, this Blue Medallion is in the center of the area, hanging between wooden boards.
- Blue Medallion 5: The final Blue Medallion is on the northern side, under a walkway. It’s hanging across from the chest containing a Hexagon piece.
Request: Destroy the Blue Medallions 3
Castle: Castle Gate
- Merchant Request: After destroying the castle gate with the cannon, make your way past the rubble, and you’ll see the request on a wall just before the entrance.
- Blue Medallion 1: This one is hanging from the dome structure right next to the cannon.
- Blue Medallion 2: From the cannon area, drop down via the hole, and you’ll see the next Medallion hanging above.
- Blue Medallion 3: Continue along this path and head up the ladder. Then, look down off the side of the castle and you’ll see the next Medallion hanging from a tree below.
- Blue Medallion 4: Keep looping back and you’ll reach a door you can unlock. Just before that is a treasure chest and to its left, you’ll find the next Medallion hanging by a wall.
- Blue Medallion 5: Look up to the north from the treasure chest and you’ll see another Blue Medallion hanging above. You can spot it from many areas in this section, but getting right below it makes it easier to shoot.
- Blue Medallion 6: To the north of the cannon area, you’ll see this Medallion hanging in a small window above a structure. You can actually shoot it with the cannon.
Request: Destroy the Blue Medallions 4
Castle: Grand Hall
- Merchant Request: Inside the Grand Hall, look for this request on a table in the Merchant room. It’s next to the typewriter.
- Blue Medallion 1: Exit the Merchant’s room, make a left, and you’ll come to the first Medallion hanging from the top of a large, arched window on the left side.
- Blue Medallion 2: Behind the snake/lion/goat statue, you’ll see the next Medallion hanging by a column.
- Blue Medallion 3: Inside the room with the dinner tables and two portraits, the next Medallion is found hanging from the last window on the right. You’ll need to position yourself to the left to spot it behind the curtains.
- Blue Medallion 4: From the Grand Hall, go upstairs and you’ll see a Blue Medallion hidden within the large chandelier in the center.
- Blue Medallion 5: On the second floor of the Armory, head to the southern side and you’ll spot the Medallion hanging from an archway.
- Blue Medallion 6: This Medallion is on the lower floor of the Gallery. Look for it hanging from a pillar beneath the platform in the southern section.
Request: Destroy the Blue Medallions 5
Island: Cargo Depot
- Merchant Request: You’ll find the request hanging on a wall just before the Merchant’s room in Facility 1 Storage.
- Blue Medallion 1: From the stairs at the start of the Cargo Depot that lead to the way ahead, turn around, and you’ll see the first Blue Medallion above, hanging from a walkway.
- Blue Medallion 2: Head down the aforementioned stairs, and look off to the left, where you’ll find the next Medallion hanging below.
- Blue Medallion 3: Make your way to the southern side of the Cargo Depot and the next Medallion can be seen hanging from a large container.
- Blue Medallion 4: If you make your way to the north side of the Cargo Depot, opposite the previous Medallion, you’ll see the next one hanging from the ceiling, just next to some small crates.
- Blue Medallion 5: The last Medallion is on the southwestern side of the Cargo Depot. You’ll see it hanging from a massive fuel tank.
Request: Destroy the Blue Medallions 6
Island: Cliffside Ruins
- Merchant Request: The last request is found on the far southwestern side of the Cliffside Ruins. It’s hanging on a wall next to a door.
- Blue Medallion 1: From the request, look to the north and you’ll see the first Medallion hanging from a tower.
- Blue Medallion 2: Also from the request, look to the south to find the next Medallion hanging above by the scaffolding.
- Blue Medallion 3: Just ahead of the scaffolding, make your way a bit to the north and then look off to the side, where you’ll see a Medallion hanging from a structure below.
- Blue Medallion 4: Wrap around to the other side and enter the main structure in the center of this area. The Medallion is hanging just behind a ladder that leads down.
- Blue Medallion 5: Climb that ladder down and you’ll end up in an underground area. Head to the north side to find the last Medallion hanging from a cliff in the distance.
Related Tags