Where to Find and Destroy All 32 Blue Medallions in Resident Evil 4

How good is your aim in Resident Evil 4 remake? Because you can get some great rewards if you’re able to shoot a bunch of the Blue Medallions scattered throughout the game’s many areas. There are six sets of Blue Medallions with five or six across each batch, all tied to Merchant Requests. Finding all the Medallions yields 27 spinels, as well as progress toward a handful of trophies/achievements. There are 32 Blue Medallions in total, and each one appears on your map after you acquire the associated Merchant Request. Although you can see them on the map, many of them are still elusive, so we’ve got you covered with all of the locations in this Resident Evil 4 Blue Medallion guide.

Request: Destroy the Blue Medallions

There are five Blue Medallions in the Farm area. Capcom

Village: Farm

Merchant Request: On a wall, just before the gate you need to unlock.

On a wall, just before the gate you need to unlock. Blue Medallion 1: Behind the Wayshrine treasure container. You can shoot it from the platform just outside the top floor of the barn.

Behind the Wayshrine treasure container. You can shoot it from the platform just outside the top floor of the barn. Blue Medallion 2: In the rectangular open space on the front side at the top of the barn.

In the rectangular open space on the front side at the top of the barn. Blue Medallion 3: On the back of the house containing a typewriter.

On the back of the house containing a typewriter. Blue Medallion 4: Behind a post inside the small barn with cows.

Behind a post inside the small barn with cows. Blue Medallion 5: Hanging from the ceiling inside a small barn in the western sector of this area.

Request: Destroy the Blue Medallions 2

There are five Blue Medallions across Quarry and the Fish Farm. Capcom

Village: Quarry/Fish Farm

Merchant Request: After crossing the wooden platforms on the cliffside, make your way toward the Quarry. The Request is on a post just before you reach the Quarry.

After crossing the wooden platforms on the cliffside, make your way toward the Quarry. The Request is on a post just before you reach the Quarry. Blue Medallion 1: Inside the Quarry, look up to the northwest and you’ll see a Blue Medallion hanging from the top of a platform.

Inside the Quarry, look up to the northwest and you’ll see a Blue Medallion hanging from the top of a platform. Blue Medallion 2: After the Merchant area, you’ll make your way outside, toward the Fish Farm. Drop down to the dock below where the boat is located, walk to the right, and you’ll see this Blue Medallion hidden beneath the wooden planks.

After the Merchant area, you’ll make your way outside, toward the Fish Farm. Drop down to the dock below where the boat is located, walk to the right, and you’ll see this Blue Medallion hidden beneath the wooden planks. Blue Medallion 3: In the Fish Farm, head to the shack with the typewriter to find the next Blue Medallion.

In the Fish Farm, head to the shack with the typewriter to find the next Blue Medallion. Blue Medallion 4: Also in the Fish Farm, this Blue Medallion is in the center of the area, hanging between wooden boards.

Also in the Fish Farm, this Blue Medallion is in the center of the area, hanging between wooden boards. Blue Medallion 5: The final Blue Medallion is on the northern side, under a walkway. It’s hanging across from the chest containing a Hexagon piece.

Request: Destroy the Blue Medallions 3

There are six Blue Medallions in the Castle Gate area. Capcom

Castle: Castle Gate

Merchant Request: After destroying the castle gate with the cannon, make your way past the rubble, and you’ll see the request on a wall just before the entrance.

After destroying the castle gate with the cannon, make your way past the rubble, and you’ll see the request on a wall just before the entrance. Blue Medallion 1: This one is hanging from the dome structure right next to the cannon.

This one is hanging from the dome structure right next to the cannon. Blue Medallion 2: From the cannon area, drop down via the hole, and you’ll see the next Medallion hanging above.

From the cannon area, drop down via the hole, and you’ll see the next Medallion hanging above. Blue Medallion 3: Continue along this path and head up the ladder. Then, look down off the side of the castle and you’ll see the next Medallion hanging from a tree below.

Continue along this path and head up the ladder. Then, look down off the side of the castle and you’ll see the next Medallion hanging from a tree below. Blue Medallion 4: Keep looping back and you’ll reach a door you can unlock. Just before that is a treasure chest and to its left, you’ll find the next Medallion hanging by a wall.

Keep looping back and you’ll reach a door you can unlock. Just before that is a treasure chest and to its left, you’ll find the next Medallion hanging by a wall. Blue Medallion 5: Look up to the north from the treasure chest and you’ll see another Blue Medallion hanging above. You can spot it from many areas in this section, but getting right below it makes it easier to shoot.

Look up to the north from the treasure chest and you’ll see another Blue Medallion hanging above. You can spot it from many areas in this section, but getting right below it makes it easier to shoot. Blue Medallion 6: To the north of the cannon area, you’ll see this Medallion hanging in a small window above a structure. You can actually shoot it with the cannon.

Request: Destroy the Blue Medallions 4

There are six Blue Medallions in the Grand Hall. Capcom

Castle: Grand Hall

Merchant Request: Inside the Grand Hall, look for this request on a table in the Merchant room. It’s next to the typewriter.

Inside the Grand Hall, look for this request on a table in the Merchant room. It’s next to the typewriter. Blue Medallion 1: Exit the Merchant’s room, make a left, and you’ll come to the first Medallion hanging from the top of a large, arched window on the left side.

Exit the Merchant’s room, make a left, and you’ll come to the first Medallion hanging from the top of a large, arched window on the left side. Blue Medallion 2: Behind the snake/lion/goat statue, you’ll see the next Medallion hanging by a column.

Behind the snake/lion/goat statue, you’ll see the next Medallion hanging by a column. Blue Medallion 3: Inside the room with the dinner tables and two portraits, the next Medallion is found hanging from the last window on the right. You’ll need to position yourself to the left to spot it behind the curtains.

Inside the room with the dinner tables and two portraits, the next Medallion is found hanging from the last window on the right. You’ll need to position yourself to the left to spot it behind the curtains. Blue Medallion 4: From the Grand Hall, go upstairs and you’ll see a Blue Medallion hidden within the large chandelier in the center.

From the Grand Hall, go upstairs and you’ll see a Blue Medallion hidden within the large chandelier in the center. Blue Medallion 5: On the second floor of the Armory, head to the southern side and you’ll spot the Medallion hanging from an archway.

On the second floor of the Armory, head to the southern side and you’ll spot the Medallion hanging from an archway. Blue Medallion 6: This Medallion is on the lower floor of the Gallery. Look for it hanging from a pillar beneath the platform in the southern section.

Request: Destroy the Blue Medallions 5

There are five Blue Medallions in the Cargo Depot area. Capcom

Island: Cargo Depot

Merchant Request: You’ll find the request hanging on a wall just before the Merchant’s room in Facility 1 Storage.

You’ll find the request hanging on a wall just before the Merchant’s room in Facility 1 Storage. Blue Medallion 1: From the stairs at the start of the Cargo Depot that lead to the way ahead, turn around, and you’ll see the first Blue Medallion above, hanging from a walkway.

From the stairs at the start of the Cargo Depot that lead to the way ahead, turn around, and you’ll see the first Blue Medallion above, hanging from a walkway. Blue Medallion 2: Head down the aforementioned stairs, and look off to the left, where you’ll find the next Medallion hanging below.

Head down the aforementioned stairs, and look off to the left, where you’ll find the next Medallion hanging below. Blue Medallion 3: Make your way to the southern side of the Cargo Depot and the next Medallion can be seen hanging from a large container.

Make your way to the southern side of the Cargo Depot and the next Medallion can be seen hanging from a large container. Blue Medallion 4: If you make your way to the north side of the Cargo Depot, opposite the previous Medallion, you’ll see the next one hanging from the ceiling, just next to some small crates.

If you make your way to the north side of the Cargo Depot, opposite the previous Medallion, you’ll see the next one hanging from the ceiling, just next to some small crates. Blue Medallion 5: The last Medallion is on the southwestern side of the Cargo Depot. You’ll see it hanging from a massive fuel tank.

Request: Destroy the Blue Medallions 6

There are five Blue Medallions in the Cliffside Ruins area. Capcom

Island: Cliffside Ruins