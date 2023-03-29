How to Solve the Pesky Resident Evil 4 Grandfather Clock Puzzle

Around halfway through the Resident Evil 4 remake in Chapter 9, you’ll eventually come to Ashley’s section, which lets you take a break from playing as Leon. While Ashley plays differently than Leon — lacking the ability to actually take out enemies — her section does require you to solve some puzzles. The trickiest of the bunch is the grandfather clock puzzle, which requires you to move the hands into specific positions. Here’s what you need to know.

Grandfather Clock Puzzle Solution

As soon as you stumble upon the grandfather clock toward the beginning of Ashley’s section, you can move the hands to different times. But what time should the clock display?

The grandfather clock appears early in the section where you play as Ashley in Resident Evil 4. Capcom

There are actually two solutions depending on your difficulty. The solutions are as follows:

11:04 — Assisted, Normal

— Assisted, Normal 7:00 — Hardcore, Professional

For 11:04, place the large hand on the XI and the small hand on the IV. For 7:00, place the large hand on the VII and the small hand on the XII.

How to Solve Grandfather Clock Puzzle

To solve the puzzle, you’ll need to first find the handwritten note, which shows the correct time on it. Capcom

If you want to know how to actually solve the puzzle, follow these steps.

After using the Bunch of Keys to unlock the elevator, you’ll end up on the floor above. Step out onto the floor and you’ll encounter a short cutscene with Leon before regaining control of Ashley. Head all the way to the left where you’ll come across a desk with a handwritten note on it, which reveals the correct time needed for the grandfather clock puzzle.

Keep in mind, the note will show two different times depending on your difficulty: 11:04 for Assisted and Normal and 7:00 for Hardcore and Professional. Once you’ve discovered the note, you can head back to the clock and move the hands to the correct times.

However, you don’t actually need to have read the note to finish the puzzle. Once you know the solution, you can simply make a beeline to the grandfather clock and move the hands to the correct positions to proceed, allowing you to skip a portion of Ashley’s section.