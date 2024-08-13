Red Dead Redemption is now on PC — at least, that’s what a new note added to the game’s listing on the PlayStation Store claims. So far, there’s been no official word on when PC players might be able to get their hands on the 2010 cowboy adventure, but if the PlayStation Store is to be believed, it could be coming soon.

First shared by Wario64 on Twitter, the Red Dead Redemption listing on the PlayStation Store now includes a notice alluding to a PC release for the game.

Rockstar Games and PlayStation did not immediately respond to Inverse’s request for comment.

Red Dead Redemption’s description on the PlayStation Store briefly included a mention of a PC port for the game.

“Experience the epic western adventures that defined a generation — now on PC for the first time ever,” the game’s description reads. “Red Dead Redemption features all of the 2023 console version upgrades plus PC specific enhancements including support for increased resolutions and framerates, multiple displays, and other accessories, plus spatial surround sound."

The parts of the game’s description that refer to a PC release have since been removed.

While Red Dead Redemption 2 received a PC port in 2019, there’s been no announcement of a similar fate for the 2010 original. The game did make its way to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch last year, when it was previously only available on the PS3 and Xbox 360, which it launched on.

Rockstar has historically prioritized console releases over PC, so Red Dead Redemption’s absence from PC is far less surprising than this premature port announcement. While Red Dead Redemption 2 came to PC the year after its console release, it took Grand Theft Auto 5 two years to make the jump, and there’s still no confirmation that GTA 6 will launch on PC along with consoles next year.

Red Dead Redemption may finally be coming to PC 14 years after its console launch. Rockstar Games

While Rockstar has been quiet about the potential for a Red Dead Redemption PC port, this isn’t the first time we’re hearing of the possibility. Earlier this year, Rockstar dataminer Tez2 shared a screenshot allegedly taken from the backend of Rockstar’s website showing a similar description of a Red Dead Redemption PC port. The supposed datamine even shares some of the same text as the PSN announcement — both include the phrases, “journey across the sprawling expanses of the American West and Mexico” and “experience the epic Western adventures that defined a generation.”

A few months later, EpicDB, a now-defunct unofficial Epic Games Store database, posted a list of games scraped from the storefront, revealing several unannounced or in-development games in the process. Along a rumored remake of Final Fantasy IX, the list seemingly revealed a Red Dead Redemption PC port.

Any of these individual incidents would be easy enough to write off, but with apparent leaks from Rockstar, Epic, and PlayStation, it seems more likely than not that the Red Dead Redemption PC port could be a reality very soon.