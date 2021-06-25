4 simple ways to save in 'Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart'

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a galactic adventure dense with activities to complete. If you encounter a particularly difficult puzzle or combat challenge, you’ll obviosuly want to save your progress so you don’t have to repeat the game’s more frustrating parts. In other games, this is accomplished by saving. Alas, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart lacks a manual save system. You need to activate the game’s autosave feature to keep your progress.

There are a few ways you can activate autosave consistently. Here’s what you need to do.

How to activate auto-save in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Maybe you’re freaked out by not having traditional game-saving available, but don’t worry there are numerous ways to save if you’re in a pinch. If you want to save in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart do one of these methods.

Go to a different planet. When you take your ship to a different the game automatically saves your progress. Buy a weapon from Mrs. Zurkon. Rift Apart will save whenever a new gun is added to your arsenal. This doesn’t include upgrading a gun with Raritanium. Enter a new area. Rift Apart will save every time that you enter a new area like going from one named section on a planet to another. It’ll also save whenever you enter dimensional rifts. Obtain a Gold Bolt, CraiggerBear, or RYNO Infobot. If you can nab one of these scarce collectibles, the game will automatically save your progress.

If you need further confirmation, an icon will briefly appear in the lower right corner of your screen after a successful autosave. You can double-check by hitting the “options” button on your controller and selecting “Load.” The menu will provide a library of recent autosaves. If the autosave was successful, you should see a save with a timestamp matching your current one on top.

You can also use the load menu to revert your progress to an earlier state.

Can you have multiple save slots in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart?

Despite the distinct lack of manual saves, Rift Apart does allow for multiple save slots. When you click “new game” on the main menu, you’ll be presented with eight save slots. This will give your nearby friend who has ogled your playthrough for the last week, the space to try it on their lonesome. Don’t worry, it won’t damage your playthrough either.