Where to find 9 CraiggerBears in Ratchet & Clank for UnBEARably Awesome

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart is a galactic adventure. You travel between planets to find numerous collectibles, unlocking rewards and trophies along the way. The most elusive collectibles are nine items known as CraiggerBears. There’s one on each planet, and their specific locations don’t appear on any maps. So how can you find every CraiggerBear? Well, you can read this guide!

Here are all nine CraiggerBear locations in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Every Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart CraiggerBear location

1. Where to find the CraiggerBear on Corson V

Your first CraiggerBear. Sony

Starting from the Mrs. Zurkon weapon vendor you see when you enter the planet, take a left. You’ll go down some stairs and reach an entrance with a security door. Take the stairs to the left of that entrance. You’ll find a roly-poly robot vendor. They’ll have your CraiggerBear on their table.

2. Where to find the CraiggerBear on Sargasso

The second CraiggerBear. Sony

Head to Rivet’s hideout on Sargasso. You’ll naturally pass by it on your way to the factory, but you can also enter it by using the bone-filled tunnel on the planet.

The CraiggerBear will be sitting on Rivet’s couch. While you’re there, turn on the TV to nab the Lombax and Chill trophy.

3. Where to find the CraiggerBear on the Scarstu Debris Field

Your Scarstu CraiggerBear. Sony

Scarstu is the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart arena planet. Fighting is everywhere on this locale, but you don’t have to break a sweat grabbing this CraiggerBear. You can pick it up as you enter Zurkie’s bar. It’ll be sitting right next to the robot floating at the bar.

4. Where to find the CraiggerBear on Savali

Savali CraiggerBear location. Sony

During the story mode on Savali, you’ll undergo a few trials to the south of Savali’s main landmass. You can find this planet’s CraiggerBear after completing the second trial. It’ll be sitting next to some vases.

5. Where to find the CraiggerBear on Blizar Prime

The Blizar Prime CraiggerBear location. Sony

Shortly after landing on Blizar Prime, you’ll find Mrs. Zurkon, who is standing ahead of a glass room divider. Do some dimension swapping shenanigans and use your Magneboots to reach the other side of the glass. Once you arrive, you’ll find the CraiggerBear atop some junk.

6. Where to find the CraiggerBear on Torren IV

Torren IV CraiggerBear location. Sony

Similar to the Scarstu CraiggerBear, finding this one is easy peasy. Once you land on Torren IV head to the Vullard marketplace. You’ll find the CraiggerBear on the table of the last shop located on your right. It’ll be in front of some TVs and next to a pile of junk

7. Where to find the CraiggerBear on Cordelion

The Cordelion CraiggerBear location. Sony

Another easy CraiggerBear. When you arrive on Cordelion, use the first dimension shifting crystal found on the main mining platform. After switching to the snowswept area and exiting the platform, you’ll find a discarded CraiggerBear in a snow pile.

8. Where to find the CraiggerBear on Ardolis

The Ardolis CraiggerBear location. Sony

These bears sure love their trials. After completing the Pirate Trials on Ardolis, you’ll find this planet’s CraiggerBear in the gift shop equivalent exit from the third trial.

9. Where to find the CraiggerBear on Viceron Zordoom Prison

The Zordoom Prison CraiggerBear. Sony

The final CraiggerBear can only be found in prison. Perhaps you’re stealing a memento from the incarcerated?

The CraiggerBear will be on a bench in the holding cell area. Try picking it up after you’ve freed the prisoners so it’s far easier to spot.