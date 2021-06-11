Here's exactly how long it takes to beat Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

At long last, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has arrived on the PlayStation 5. Based on reviews, Sony and Insomniac Games seem to have knocked it out of the park yet again with one of the first and most buzzworthy next-gen exclusives. Many critics have praised its visuals, varied gameplay, and story ... but how long does it take to beat the whole thing?

The game is $69.99 after all, so is all the content worth that price tag in this latest Ratchet & Clank adventure? Here’s how long you can expect to play Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart — and whether or not there’s a post-game section.

How long is the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart playtime?

Though the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart playtime will vary slightly depending on the person, the average time it’ll take you to finish is around 13 hours on the normal difficulty mode. Keep in mind, this figure is only accurate if you make your way through the main story without going out of your way to complete side activities.

The other thing to consider is the difficulty you choose. Rift Apart has four difficulties including Rookie Recruit, Rebel Agent, Resistance Leader, and Renegade Legend. You’ll likely get close to the 13-hour mark if you play on Rebel Agent, which is the normal difficulty mode. Expect it to take more time to finish if you’re on harder difficulties like Renegade Legend.

Players who explore more, gather collectibles, and complete side activities should plan to spend around 15-16 hours with Rift Apart. If you only want to get the coveted Platinum trophy in this game, you can most certainly finish it faster, especially if you skip cutscenes and play on the easiest difficulty. A fast Platinum run should take you around 10 hours if you’re following a guide and ignoring any optional activities (though, we don’t necessarily recommend skipping the cutscenes unless you only care about trophies).

By comparison to the other games in the series, Rift Apart is one of the longer entries, with the exception of Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando, which might take you around 14 hours to get through.

How many Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart planets are there?

In Rift Apart, each planet that you visit represents a chapter of the story. Here’s a look at every planet featured.

Corson V (Nefarious City) Sargasso (Outpost L51) Scarstu Debris Field (Zurkie's) Savali (Urfdah Mesa) Blizar Prime (Blizon Mines) Torren IV (Molonoth Gulch) Cordelion (Kedaro Station) Ardolis (Pirate Base) Viceron (Zordoom Prison)

Essentially, that means there are roughly nine chapters total in the game.

Is there a Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart post-game?

Assuming you’ve already gathered all the collectibles and finished any other side activities in the main campaign, you might be wondering if there’s anything else to do in Rift Apart. The short answer is yes, there is a post-game section and it’s called Challenge Mode.

This allows you to replay the story, but lets you carry over all of your upgrades and weapons, similar to a New Game Plus mode. You’ll find tougher enemies in this mode, but that shouldn’t be an issue since you’ll have all your gear from a previous playthrough.

The thing is — finishing Challenge Mode isn’t required for the Platinum trophy, but you will need to at least play the prologue to purchase two weapons that only appear in New Game Plus. This will likely be one of the last trophies you get. If you aren’t a trophy hunter and simply want to experience the game once again, Challenge Mode is a fantastic way to do this.