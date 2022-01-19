Ubisoft’s newest game is Rainbow Six Extraction, a cooperative spin on the tactical shooter series. It takes the Operators and fundamental gameplay design from Siege but throws you and up to two other players against a deadly parasitic alien in procedurally generated stages.

It’s out soon, but when can you start playing it? Is it on Xbox Game Pass? How much storage space will you need to set aside for the co-op shooter? Here’s what you need to know about Rainbow Six Extraction.

When is the Rainbow Six Extraction release time?

Rainbow Six Extraction launches worldwide on January 20, 2022, at midnight local time. It’s available to pre-load across all platforms including PC via Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store, along with PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

It will launch for streaming platforms such as Stadia and Amazon Luna, though the Luna version will be available to play at 9 p.m. Pacific on the night of January 19, giving those on the west coast a slightly earlier start. Of course, the streaming versions won’t be available to pre-load since they don’t require a download.

What is the Rainbow Six Extraction file size?

You’ll need to set aside around 50 - 85 GB for this game depending on platform. Ubisoft

The file size for Rainbow Six Extraction varies across platforms, but the PC version is the largest at around 85GB. Below are the file sizes across all platforms, not accounting for any possible day one updates or patches.

PC : 85GB

85GB PS4 : 46.49GB

46.49GB PS5 : 46.49GB

46.49GB Xbox One : 46.64GB

46.64GB Xbox Series X|S : 46.64GB

What is the status for Rainbow Six Extraction on Game Pass?

Rainbow Six Extraction will launch on Xbox Game Pass. Ubisoft

Rainbow Six Extraction will launch Thursday, January 20 on Xbox Game Pass, meaning you won’t have to shell out an additional $40 to purchase the game outright if you have a subscription. An Xbox Game Pass subscription is $10 per month, while Game Pass Ultimate, which bundles the service with Xbox Live Gold, is $15 per month.

It doesn’t appear like Rainbow Six Extraction is available to pre-load through Xbox Game Pass just yet, but this might change as it gets closer to launch.

What is the Rainbow Six Extraction buddy pass?

The Buddy Pass allows two other players to try the game for a limited time. Ubisoft

Players who buy Rainbow Six Extraction gain access to two Buddy Pass Tokens. These tokens can be sent to two players, allowing them to play the full version of the game for 14 days. This gives your friends a chance to try it out without having to spend any cash. Once the 14 days have elapsed, the trial will end, but your progress does carry over to the full version if you decide to make the purchase.

Is there a Rainbow Six Extraction pre-order bonus?

Pre-ordering nets you some extra goodies. Ubisoft

There is, yes! Preordering the game across any platform gives you access to the Orbital Decay Bundle, which includes the following items at no additional cost:

Vaporized Weapon Skin

Crashlander Charm

Orion Headgear: Lion

Orion Uniform: Lion

Orion Headgear: Finka

Orion Uniform: Finka