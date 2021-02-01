PS5 Restock: GameStop, Target, PS Direct, and more February 2021 inventory

Even though we are almost three months out from the launch of the next-generation consoles, the new PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition systems are still extremely hard to come by. According to AMD, these shortages could last throughout most of 2021. Even though the consoles are hard to come by, there are still lots of exciting PS5 exclusives in the pipeline.

If you're trying to grab a PS5 before the launch of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon Forbidden West, or Gran Turismo 7, these are the retailers you need to look at and the services you need to use to track restocks.

PopFindr, OctoShop, and other tools to find PS5 consoles

While you'll want to check retailer websites, a lot of tools will take some of the legwork out of you having to monitor them 24/7. First off, you should have notifications on for your preferred retailer and follow accounts like @SpielTimes, @PS5StockAlerts, and @Wario64 that consistently tweet about where and when restocks are happening.

As for tools, OctoShop is an extension that will monitor websites for you and let you know when PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition consoles become available. If you want to find local in-store stock, PopFindr is a better choice. Getting a PS5 is hard, but these tools should help you find PS5 consoles at the following retailers.

GameStop

Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

This is the one GameStop stock that isn't doing well right now. While it's the most prominent gaming retailer and center of a recent stock market controversy, GameStop has only sporadically listed new PS5 stock.

GameStop has not said when its next major PS5 restock will be, but you should keep an eye on their PS5 store page and PS5 Digital Edition page (in addition to its stock price).

Target

Target has been a reliable source of PS5 consoles since launch, especially in-store. You can use PopFindr to see if your local Target has stock. If not, you'll have to wait for the next online restock. Make sure you are monitoring their PS5 hub page throughout February.

PlayStation Direct

If you want to buy a console directly from Sony, this is the website you need to use. That said, whenever restocks happen again at PlayStation Direct, you'll be put in a queue for a chance to get a PS5 instead of being able to simply buy one. Still, when you learn that the queue is open from the resources listed above, go to the PS5 Standard Edition or PS5 Digital Edition store pages on this website.

Walmart

As the biggest retailer in the US, a lot of people are getting PS5s from Walmart. While it can be hard to get a console from them as restocks disappear almost immediately, they are one of the most consistent retailers when it comes to restocking PS5s. No new restock dates have been announced, but you can always monitor the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition store pages

Best Buy

While Best Buy has been a fairly constant retailer for PS5 consoles, they haven't restocked since mid-January. Because of this long gap, it's possible that another stock is on the horizon for early February. If that is the case, you'll want to be watching the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition store pages when it happens.

Amazon

It's hard to get a PS5 from the most popular internet-only retailer because they don't announce when they will restock the system. Amazon has listed PS5 units since launch, but you really need to be on the top of your game to get one from them. Use tools like OctoShop and the Twitter accounts we listed to try and get a PS5 console as soon as it becomes available from them. When it does go live, it will be on their dedicated PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition listings.