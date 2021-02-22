PS5 restocks: Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Newegg, Walmart, and more inventory

The new console hunt is looking less grim this week. Following a truly miserable January with sparse, disorganized restocks, gaming fans are getting more chances to find a PlayStation 5 in February. While these refreshes still require inhuman speed, seeing websites stock the console more regularly is an encouraging sign.

Of course, there could be some false hope at play. We know that Sony is facing a crisis due to component shortages, which is making it difficult to produce the system. Those problems aren't expected to clear up anytime soon, so it's unlikely that PS5 restocks will continue to be consistent. With that in mind, those who want to grab a PS5 before spring starts will still need to keep a close watch on retailers. Here's all of the information you'll need to prepare yourself.

But first: How did gaming get you through the pandemic? We want to hear from you! Take this quick Inverse survey.

Popfindr, Octoshop, and other retail tools

Regardless of how frequent refreshes become, getting a PS5 still requires fast reflexes. You won't be able to randomly pop into Amazon and find a console on sale without a gambler's luck. Instead, you'll have to set up some sort of tracking system. When it comes to tools, OctoShop is a great place to start. This Google Chrome extension will notify you as soon as restocks become available on your retailer of choice. All you have to do is download it and set it to scan whatever retailers you want.

Then there's PopFindr , a particularly useful tool for those that want to see if the console is in stock at their local store. There are some Twitter accounts who do that extra work for you, though. We recommend following accounts like @PS5StockAlerts, @SpielTimes, and @Wario64 that will Tweet anytime that new consoles become available at a retailer, and you can even enable push notifications whenever one or more of these accounts tweets. This article will also have links to every retailer's website that you'd want to get a PS5 from, so you might want to bookmark some pages.

Target

Target has been the retailer to watch for months. The retailer has been more consistent than most in 2021 with frequent restocks. Most recently, the PS5 popped up on Tuesday, February 16 at around 8 a.m. Eastern and then again on Wednesday, February 17 around the same time. That means that you'll need to be an early riser to get one here, and you might even need to head out to a local Target to pick one up.

If you're comfortable with both of those things, then we recommend tracking the site via PopFindr. If you're trying to get one online, you'll have to rely on the aforementioned tools and Target's PS5 hub page.

PlayStation Direct

As the name implies, PlayStation Direct is the best way to get a console directly from Sony. The only catch is that you'll have to use a queue system that's becoming the bane of many fans' existence. Going to the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition PS Direct pages when a restock happens will put you in line and you'll only have a chance to get a console if it's still in stock once you reach the front. It's not an experience for the impatient.

That said, Sony restocks its system frequently. The console last appeared on Wednesday, February 17, which was the third time in one week. In general, Sony tends to put up their systems in the late afternoon, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Eastern. That means you might have to compete with a lot of people getting off their work shift at once, but it's admittedly one of the more convenient restock times you could ask for.

Best Buy

As we were expecting, Best Buy finally got a restock following a full month without much movement. That occurred on Friday, February 19 at around 11:30 a.m. Eastern. Best Buy uses a system where inventory rolls out every few minutes, so you still have a shot at getting a console even if you don't see a notification about a restock the second it goes up.

That's encouraging, but now it leaves us wondering if it'll be another month until we see restocks. Still, this notable tech retailer is a pretty obvious place to get a PS5, works well with tools like OctoShop, and should get a restock soon. If one does happen, you want to get to the store's PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition pages.

Amazon

Amazon used to be one of the worst ways to find a new console, but it appears to be back in the game. The most recent restock happened on Tuesday, February 16 at about the exact same time as Target's 8 a.m. Eastern restock. In general, when a retailer restocks, you always want to check some others to see if there's a coordinated wave happening.

Can we expect another Amazon restock anytime soon? Probably not. Given its reputation, it seems like it could be a while before we see another one. If Amazon does restock PS5 consoles again this month, you'll want OctoShop or another tool to notify you. If you just want to get lucky, you can also refresh the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition store pages.

Walmart

Walmart had a big restock for PS5 consoles on February 4 at around 4:45 p.m. Eastern, but it is unknown when they will restock the system next. The site has been somewhat consistent with console refreshes, often even announcing timing beforehand. A few weeks have passed since then, so another refresh seems imminent.

Walmart is a hugely popular retailer, so you'll have a lot of competition next time you try to get a console from them. It's a good idea to keep an eye on Walmart's PS5 and PS5 Digital Edtion Store pages, but you might want to follow the retailer on social media as well for warnings about alerts.

Newegg

Newegg has offered PS5 bundles over the past few months, most recently on February 18, making them one of the smaller retailers to watch. While there's no word on when the next official restock might happen, Newegg has several different bundles, and anyone with a registered account can sign up directly for restock notifications.

GameStop

GameStop was long overdue for a stock refresh heading into 2021 and it finally got one on February 9 at 11 a.m. Eastern. A couple of weeks have passed since then, so we can expect another restock soon going by history. The games retailer is especially one to keep an eye on because it tends to put consoles up in waves.

If you miss the first notification, keep your eyes peeled for more. GameStop can also provide a good way to get bundles with games or extra controllers included if you want to go big. Pay attention to the retailer's PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition store pages as well as any bundles they may post.

Antonline

Antonline tends to put up new consoles once a week at this point, making it one of the best places to find a console. Its last PS5 restock happened on Thursday, February 18 at around 10:30 a.m. Eastern, almost exactly a week after its last restock. The retailer sells big bundles that include extra controllers and a PS Plus memberships. Considering the consistency with which is refreshes consoles, so you'll definitely want to keep an eye out towards the end of every week. Stake out its PS5 landing hub here, which also includes all the accessories you need.