3 reasons to expect a PS5 reveal event in early June

A full reveal event for Sony's PlayStation 5 is reportedly happening in early June. While Sony has not officially commented on the rumor yet, more evidence has emerged to suggest it's true.

These are the three most significant pieces of evidence that the PS5's grand reveal is coming much sooner than you may think.

Reason 1: The author of the original report has provided a more specific date

Jeff Grubb, the reporter who initially broke the news of an early June PS5 event in a May 18 VentureBeat report, is once again talking about the event on Twitter with a more specific date in mind. In a Wednesday Twitter thread, he shared an event schedule that claimed the PS5 event was taking place "soon" in a slot between June 2 and 4.

This prompted Twitter user Wario64 to ask if the event was "before June 4?" In response, Jeff Grubb said, "after June 2," and posted an updated calendar saying "June 3" instead of "soon."

The String of tweets teasing that a PS5 event is coming on June 3. Twitter

This exchange between Grubb and Wario64 and subsequent tweets by Grubb indicate that the event will take place on June 3 barring any major changes on Sony's end. As the source of the rumor is doubling down on his claims, a PS5 event on June 3 seems that much more likely, even if Sony has yet to announce it.

Reason 2: Bloomberg reports also indicate a June 3 event date

If you had any doubt about June 3, Bloomberg published a May 27 report corroborating the claim that a PS5 event is scheduled for Wednesday, June 3. Authors Jason Schreier and Takashi Mochizuki point out that "plans have been in flux and that the date may change," but for now a June 3 presentation seems very likely.

"Other PlayStation 5 events may follow in the coming weeks and months," the article reads, "and Sony is not expected to reveal every essential detail on the console during its first presentation." While Sony has been fairly quiet about the PS5 thus far, there's a lot to look forward to later in the summer. This upcoming will probably just focus on console design and not include details like price or release date.

Reason 3: Sony has just updated its PS5 website

As all of the rumors about an upcoming PS5 event are swirling, Sony updated the console's official website. It doesn't include any information about an upcoming event; instead, it has added text about some of the capabilities of the next-gen console. It's all fairly generic, but it still proves that Sony is actively adjusting the marketing strategy for its next-gen console.

Lightning speed — Harness the power of a custom CPU, GPU, and SSD with Integrated I/O that rewrite the rules of what a PlayStation console can do.

— Harness the power of a custom CPU, GPU, and SSD with Integrated I/O that rewrite the rules of what a PlayStation console can do. Stunning games — Marvel at incredible graphics and experience new PS5™ features.

— Marvel at incredible graphics and experience new PS5™ features. Breathtaking immersion — Discover a deeper gaming experience with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and 3D Audio technology.

While none of it is new information per se, a renewed focus towards the PS5 would make sense just prior to a major next-gen event like the rumored June 3 reveal. All signs are pointing to this event taking place in early June, and we can't wait for next-gen hype to kick-off following major presentations from both Sony and Microsoft.