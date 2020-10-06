Everything you need to know about PS Plus and PS5 Plus Collection on PS5

The Xbox Games Pass has been hailed as the best deal in gaming and "Nextflix for games," allowing for anyone with a subscription to play games from a wide selection. And Sony's upcoming PlayStation Plus Collection looks to do something similar by making a bevy of classic PlayStation 4 games available to play on PlayStation 5 as well.

But what do the pricing options look like for PS Plus subscribers going into next-gen? Will things carry over, or are they changing entirely because of the new Collection?

Here's everything we know about PS Plus on PS5.

When is the PS Plus Collection release date?

The PlayStation Plus Collection's release date will coincide with the PlayStation 5's launch.

If you're in the U.S., Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, or South Korea the PlayStation Plus Collection will be available on November 12. All other countries will have to wait until November 19. This does not apply to China. The service will not be available in China.

What are the PS Plus costs and subscription options?

According to the initial trailer, the PS Plus Collection is a free bonus to your regular PS Plus subscription, which is available in three bundles.

You can purchase a month of PS Plus for $9.99, three months for $24.99, or a year for $59.99 . You can set the subscription up through your PlayStation Store account either online or on the PS4 and set it to auto-renew at any tier. But be on the lookout for random sales across the internet, because it's often possible to find a year's subscription at a steep discount. Redeeming a code for any amount of time merely stacks with your current subscription.

Will the PS Plus Collection raise the cost of PS Plus?

No, the new collection alone won't raise the cost of PS Plus, but Americans should expect an increase soon.

Internationally, PlayStation Plus rose in price once in 2017, then a second time in 2019. America's first and so far only increase occurred in 2016, raising the annual cost by $10 and $20 in the United States and Canada, respectively. So America is due for an increase in the near future.

What platforms will PS Plus and PS Plus Collection be available on?

PS Plus will remain active on PS4 for the foreseeable future, but PS Plus Collection will be a perk exclusive to PS5.

Players will be able to download and play any game on the list, but only on their next-gen console.

What games are available via PS Plus Collection?

At launch, there will be 18 games available on the PS Plus Collection. We've listed them below.

God of War

Bloodborne

Monster Hunter World

Final Fantasy XV

Fallout 4

Mortal Kombat X

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Ratchet and Clank

Days Gone

Until Dawn

Detroit: Become Human

Battlefield 1

Infamous Second Son

Batman: Arkham Knight

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Persona 5

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

It's unknown what criteria these titles met to be added onto the PS Plus Collection, but many of them are either first-party games or under the PlayStation Hits label. It's also notable that every game is only available in its most basic version. Persona 5, Monster Hunter World, and many others have "enhanced" Game of the Year editions available elsewhere, but that's not what will be made available here.

It's unknown how DLC might work with the service.

Persona 5 will be offered via the PS Plus Collection Atlus

Will new PS5 games be on PlayStation Plus Collection?

No. Unlike the Xbox Games Pass, which often features games the same day as they release, the PS Plus Collection will not feature new games.

When speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, PlayStation Chief Jim Ryan said, "We are not going to put new releases into a subscription model. These games cost well over $100m to develop. We just don't see that that is sustainable."

Unlike Xbox Games Pass, the PlayStation Plus Collection will likely only feature games that have been on the market for quite some time. From the selection we're given, Days Gone is the latest release, having launched on April 19, 2019.

If you're holding your breath for PS5 exclusives to join the collection, you're likely going to be waiting until 2021 or 2022.

How will the PlayStation Plus Collection affect other Sony services?

In addition to the PS Plus collection, Sony offers the PlayStation Plus Instant Game Collection and PlayStation Now. According to a 2019 interview with Famitsu, PlayStation Now – the service that allows gamers to stream numerous PlayStation games – will remain intact once the PS5 launches.

While not announced, we can make some guesses about PlayStation's monthly free game service for PS Plus subscribers, the Instant Game Collection. It will presumably remain a facet of the service for PS4. Though the collection might not feature PS5 games at launch, rather it might utilize the console's backward compatibility, featuring two PS4 games per month on both PS4 and PS5.