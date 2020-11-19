Hitman developer IO Interactive revealed November 19, 2020 that it's developing a new game starring the unmistakable British spy, James Bond, with the working title Project 007.

The upcoming title will be completely outside of the Hitman universe and IO Interactive is collaborating with film production entities EON Productions and MGM. It will be the first James Bond video game to be released since Activision's poorly-received 2012 launch of 007 Legends, which ultimately lost the publisher the 007 license months after its launch. That's how bad the game was. But IO Interactive will seemingly breathe new life into the franchise in the world of gaming.

A new James Bond game 'Project 007' is currently in development by IO Interactive. IO Interactive

James Bond games have a bit of a tainted history outside of the universally loved GoldenEye Nintendo 64 game, but IO Interactive's 20 years of experience developing the stealth franchise Hitman seems to lend itself well towards creating a game about everyone's favorite superspy. CEO of IO Interactive Hakan Abrak even went as far as saying that it will be the studio's most monumental undertaking to date.

"Our passionate team is excited to unleash their creativity into the iconic James Bond universe and craft the most ambitious game in the history of our studio," he states in a press release.

The Project 007 announcement comes only few months after IO Interactive teased the January 20, 2021 release of Hitman 3. Once that's hit consoles and PCs the studio should be able to dedicate a majority of its resources to bringing James Bond to life on next-generation consoles.

It's unclear if Daniel Craig will play James Bond in 'Project 007.' PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP/Getty Images

When is the Project 007 release date?

IO Interactive did not announce when Project 007 will be released, but it did confirm that the title is in "active development."

The developer is wrapping production on Hitman 3 so even a 2021 release date would seem too ambitious. Expect a 2022 launch at the earliest , unless IO Interactive and its partners have been secretly working on the title in tandem with Hitman 3. But we'll need to wait for an update from the studio to be sure.

Is there a Project 007 trailer?

Yes, IO Interactive published a brief teaser trailer for Project 007 on November 19 that plays out like every James Bond intro sequence before it.

Will Project 007 be released on current- or next-gen consoles?

IO Interactive stated that "will be made for modern systems and platforms," which presumably refers to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. But this nonspecific statement could mean it'll come to other consoles.

Hitman 3 is being released on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, as well as the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Seeing as Project 007 doesn't even have a release date yet, it might come out when the PS4 and Xbox One are seen as completely outdated, so it might skip those platforms depending on when it launches.

IO Interactive's experience with the 'Hitman' franchise could prove to be the secret ingredient to make 'Project 007' shine. IO Interactive

What is the Project 007 story?

Project 007 will tell the story about what made James Bond into the espionage expert action movie fans have been obsessing over for decades.

The upcoming title's press release described the game as "the very first James Bond origin story" that "will feature a wholly original Bond story exclusively as a video game."

When will we find out more about Project 007?

IO Interactive didn't specific when it will have more to say about Project 007. Inverse suspects it'll be after the release of Hitman 3, but interested gamers can head to the game's website to sign up for email notifications for the latest information.

'GoldenEye 007' is by and large the most acclaimed James Bond game to be released. Rare / Nintendo

What other James Bond games have been released?

Bond has over three decades of video game appearances, including the 8-bit James Bond 007, the critically acclaimed GoldenEye 007 on Nintendo's N64, and most-recent 007 Legends on PS3 and Xbox 360.

The spy's licensing has been passed around to heavy-weight publishers throughout the years. Nintendo held it during the 1990s, Electronics Arts took over in the early 2000s, and Activision had it between 2006 and 2013.

The more modern releases have fallen out of favor with gamers but IO Interactive has the chance to have the international spy make a comeback.