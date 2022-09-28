Wiglett is one of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's weirdest additions yet

Nintendo has already revealed a host of wild new Pokémon coming to Scarlet and Violet, from the toxic paint monkey Grafaiai to the adorable rotund piglet Lechonk. Of course, the series is no stranger to utterly absurd designs, but Pokémon Scarlet and Violet may see one of the most of-the-wall yet. The aptly named Wiglett is already taking the internet by storm, although maybe not for the best reasons. You’ll probably notice that Wiglett bears a striking resemblance to Diglett, so here’s everything we know about this odd new Pokémon.

Is Wiglett related to Diglett?

Despite the physical similarities and the name, it seems like Wiglett actually isn’t a Paldean version of the latter, but rather an entirely new species.

The Pokémon website Serebii uploaded a video from the Japanese website World Pokémon Ecological Society, an official site themed as a kind of research endeavor. In the video, “researchers” from across the world watch Wiglett and debate the nature of the Pokémon. One researcher says, “The form and movements indeed look like Diglett, but they are probably different Pokémon!”

It’s possible this could be a similar situation to Pikachu and Mimikyu, with Wiglett learning to mimic the original Pokémon. As fans have pointed out, however, the name of the new Pokémon is incredibly ironic, considering Alolan Dugtrio grew beautiful blond locks that practically looked like wigs.

Does Wiglett evolve?

We don’t currently know if Wiglett will evolve in any way, but it’s certainly possible. At this point, Game Freak still hasn’t revealed the evolved forms of the starter Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, so it’s likely a lot of evolved forms have yet to be revealed. It’s honestly kind of terrifying to think about what an evolved form of Wiglett would look like; would it be just like Dugtrio? One fan, @Fakemonforever2 on Twitter, has already created a potential design:

Everything else we know about Wiglett

There’s not a lot else we know about Wiglett at the moment, but it does seem like the Pokémon will be a water type, considering it always lives near water. Interestingly, the Japanese name for Wigglet is Umidigda, while the Japanese name for Diglett is Digda. Umi means “sea” or “ocean” in Japanese, so Wiglett’s name essentially translates to Ocean-Diglett. Or, perhaps a Water/Ground hybrid would make sense?

We’ll update this article as soon as more information is available on the new Pokémon, but until then you can celebrate Wiglett Wednesday every week.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet launch on Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.