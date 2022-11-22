As part of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s post-launch support, developer Game Freak will add a new Tera Raid event featuring a few noteworthy additions. The Pokémon Company announced that Eevee and Charizard — two of the most beloved Pokémon — will be featured in two upcoming limited-time Tera Raids. But when will these events go live and what can you expect from them? Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Tera Raid Events in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What are Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids?

Tera Raid Battles are large-scale encounters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that allow you to team up with friends to fight and collect Pokémon.

Tera Raid Battles let you and your friends challenge various Pokémon with the opportunity to catch them. The Pokémon Company

These appear as glowing crystals around the world, and when you interact with them, you’ll have the option to challenge Pokémon with other players and change up your roster. In the top right-hand side of the screen, you’ll see an icon that represents what type of Pokémon is available at that particular Tera Raid. With that in mind, it’s important to make sure your roster works well for the specific Pokémon you’re going to battle.

Once the battle begins, you’ll have a set amount of time to take down the Pokémon. As long as you and your group defeat the Pokémon within the allotted time, you’ll get to catch it after the battle is over.

When are the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Eevee Tera Raid start and end times?

From Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 7 p.m. Eastern to Sunday, November 27, at 6:59 p.m. Eastern, Eevee will gain an increased spawn rate in Tera Raid battles. As announced by The Pokémon Company, Eevee will appear as various Tera types, so you’ll want to explore and partake in as many raids as possible to acquire them all.

When are the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Charizard start and end times?

Charizard will appear in Tera Raids more frequently in December. The Pokémon Company

As for Charizard, this creature will appear in 7-Star Tera Raids from Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 7 p.m. Eastern until Sunday, December 4 at 6:59 p.m. Eastern. However, you’ll have another chance to battle Charizard when it reappears on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 7 p.m. Eastern until Sunday, December 18, at 6:59 p.m. Eastern. Keep in mind, the Charizard that appears during the Tera Raid event is a Dragon-type.