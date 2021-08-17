Pokémon Presents August 2021 start time, how to watch, and what to expect

A new Pokémon Presents showcase is almost here!

It’s been quite a while since we’ve gotten significant updates on upcoming games like Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Those games skipped Nintendo’s E3 2021 presentation, and lately, the official account is focused on Pokémon 25 festivities and Pokémon Unite.

Now, we are getting another dedicated showcase that will fill us in on what we can expect from these hotly anticipated RPGs. If you want to watch the show live, you’ll need to know when and where it will occur. This is everything we know about the impending August 2021 Pokémon Presents Showcase.

When is the Pokémon Presents August 2021 showcase start time?

The Pokémon Company confirmed that the next Pokémon Presents showcase will take place at 9 a.m. Eastern on August 18, 2021 . It’s a bit early in the morning, but it should also be an exciting way to start your Wednesday. We don’t know how long the presentation will be, but these showcases are often ten or twenty minutes long.

This showcase comes about six months after the last Pokémon Presents showcase, where the Diamond and Pearl remakes and Pokémon Legends: Arceus were revealed. Following this presentation, we should have a pretty clear idea of what the rest of the Pokémon franchise’s 25th anniversary will look like.

How to watch the Pokémon Presents August 2021 showcase

The Pokémon Presents showcase will take place on the official Pokémon YouTube channel. While it isn’t live just yet, we will embed the video below once it’s on YouTube. If you miss watching it live, the video will be available on the Pokémon YouTube channel afterward.

What to expect from the Pokémon Presents August 2021 showcase

“Mr. Mime, GO!” The Pokemon Company

The tweet revealing the event confirms that the showcase will prominently feature the three big upcoming Pokémon games. Pokémon Brillant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are remakes of classic DS games releasing this November.

There are still many questions (and potential red flags) with these remakes, like whether or not they will include the improved Pokédex and wild Pokémon distribution from Pokémon Platinum. Hopefully, this showcase will give us the deep dive we’ve all been waiting for.

It will also give us another look at Pokémon Legends: Arceus, an ambitious open-world title from Game Freak that will release in January 2022. A lot about this game is still quite mysterious, and we’ve been speculating what the developers could add. This is a great opportunity for Game Freak to demonstrate how the game is structured and how it differs from the classic Pokémon formula.

Expect most of the showcase to focus just on those three games. We could possibly hear something about New Pokémon Snap, Pokémon Unite, Detective Pikachu 2, or any other potential spin-offs. Still, those have not been confirmed and would be a welcome surprise for the presentation.