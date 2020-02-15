How to get Mew in 'Pokémon Sword and Shield' with or without Pokémon Home

Since the dawn of Pokémon, obtaining Mew has been almost impossible without using some kind of glitch, cheating device or limited-time events, making this Legendary Pokémon's capture one of the most elusive yet coveted accomplishments in all of Pokémon. Obtaining Mew in Pokémon Sword and Shield might be just as challenging as ever before, but the launch of Pokémon Home Tuesday offers new opportunities to acquire it, especially since it was officially added to the Pokédex.

If you did have the honor of catching Mew in any previous Pokémon game, you’ll certainly want to showcase your achievement in Pokémon Sword and Shield. There are a few ways for trainers to obtain Pokémon #151 in this most recent generation of Pokémon games, so here are your options:

Get a free Mew through the Poké Ball Plus accessory

For any aspiring new Mew owners, the most surefire way to obtain the pink Pokémon is by purchasing a Poké Ball Plus. The accessory was once used to obtain Mew within Pokémon Let’s GO, and now the same method back to provide a Mew for the latest Generation. Each Poké Ball Plus accessory only contains a single Mew, so if you already redeemed Mew for Pokémon Let’s Go, it cannot be redeemed again for Pokémon Sword and Shield.

To get another Mew from Poké Ball Plus, you’d have to purchase an entirely new one. For those new owners of the $50 accessory, Mew can be obtained through a few simple steps.

Open your menu with the X button. Select the option labeled 'Mystery Gift.' In the Mystery Gift menu, select the third option labeled 'Take a Stroll with Poké Ball Plus.' Connect to the Poké Ball Plus by bringing the item close then pressing the control stick. This may take a few seconds. Viola, you’ve got Mew!

Mew through Pokémon Home

While you might not be able to buy your way into MewTown, USA in a more straightforward way, if you’ve rightfully earned the creature in the past, then you can easily use Pokémon Home to transfer Mew into Sword and Shield.

Using the new app’s patented transfer method, you can transfer a Mew from almost any previous Pokémon game through Pokémon Home and then to Sword and Shield.

As of the latest update, Mew can even be transferred in Sword and Shield in an official capacity, allowing them to be used in even the most competitive of battles.

Are there any other ways to get Mew?

Soon enough, you’ll even be able to take a Mew earned in Pokémon GO and transfer the creature to Home, but Nintendo hasn't launched GO support just yet. It's definitely in the works, so in the meantime, it might be worthwhile to go through the lengthy quest to acquire Mew and Mewtwo in Pokémon GO. This method might be very time-consuming, but at least it's free! You'll just have to wait an untold amount of time for GO support in Home before the transfer can happen.

It's also technically possible that you might receive a Mew through random trading like the Wonder Box, but that one's a long shot.

Is Mew useful?

Absolutely yes. In the lore of Pokémon, Mew contains the DNA of every Pokémon known to man, so they can therefore learn just about every move in the game! Mew is a fantastic and powerful Psychic-type Pokémon that can be a powerful asset against any kind of enemy. Were Mew more accessible, they would be all over virtually every Team Builder list, including ours that span the entire game for Sword and Shield.

As a Mythical Pokemon, Mew will always have at least 3 perfect IVs. With that many chances at perfection, I’m sure you can find a home for this cute monster.