PS5 State of Play October 2021 start time, how to watch, and what to expect

The last major Sony PlayStation presentation in September 2021 revealed a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake, Marvel’s Wolverine, and plenty of other exciting updates. Now, the company is following that impressive showing up with a new State of Play barely one month later. And it could be a doozy!

Even if Sony’s State of Play presentations are typically less impressive than its PlayStation Showcases, this event is still very intriguing. Regardless, if you want to watch this showcase live, this is how you can watch October 2021’s State of Play and what you can expect from it.

When is the October 2021 State of Play start time?

The next State of Play will begin at 5 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, October 27 . According to Sony, the presentation should only last around 20 minutes, so it won’t take too much time out of your evening.

How to watch the October 2021 State of Play

As is the case with any major PlayStation presentation, Sony will livestream the event on PlayStation’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. The link for the State of Play is already live, so you can watch the showcase from the embedded video below:

If you are looking for a version with English subtitles, that is also available. You can also expect sites like IGN and PlayStation-focused content creators to co-stream and react to the event, so there will be no shortage of ways to watch it.

And if you can’t see this State of Play live, Sony is expected to upload the stream VOD and all of the featured trailers to its YouTube channel after the event ends.

What games will we see at the October 2021 State of Play?

“The show is looking to be ~20 minutes or so, and will share new looks at previously-announced games, plus a few reveals from our partners around the world,” an official description of the event says. It’s unknown if we’ll see any first-party Sony games at the event.

Overlode Editor-in-Chief Jordan Middler revealed on Twitter that the websites for Dark Pictures Anthology, Final Fantasy 16, Gotham Knight, Tchia, and The Lord of the Rings: Gollum have all been updated recently, so Sony could show off some of or all of those games in the State of Play.

This image affirms the event’s start time. Sony Interactive Entertainment

As for some more speculation, Call of Duty: Vanguard launches soon and has a marketing deal with Sony, so it may pop up here as well. It’s also been a while since we’ve seen Hogwarts Legacy at a PlayStation presentation too, so we hope it shows up as well.

Still, State of Play presentations typically don’t feature as many AAA announcements or games a Sony’s more generally named PlayStation Showcase livestreams. As October 2021’s State of Play nears, temper your expectations. If you do so, you won’t be let down if it’s disappointing; instead, you’ll be pleasantly surprised if it’s fantastic.