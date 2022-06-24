A Plague Tale: Innocence was one of the most surprising games of 2019. The game mixed survival with puzzle solving. The story took place during the Black Death and followed a sister trying to cure her little brother of a mysterious curse linked to the plague. It wasn’t long before a sequel was announced. with A Plague Tale: Requiem just around the corner, publisher Focus Entertainment has shared a lot of information on the much-anticipated sequel. Here is everything you need to know.

What is the Plague Tale: Requiem release date?

The official release date for A Plague Tale: Requiem is October 18, 2022 .

This was first revealed during a stream from publisher Focus Entertainment in June 2022.

Is there a Plague Tale: Requiem trailer?

Yes! There have been many trailers for the game since its announcement. A Plague Tale: Requiem was first revealed at E3 2021 check it out:

But since this initial reveal, Focus Entertainment has given fans plenty of looks at the upcoming sequel.

Most recently A Plague Tale: Requiem was shown off during the Xbox Bethesda Showcase 2022. This trailer gave a deeper look at the gameplay.

The sequel looks like it is shaping up to be an exciting follow-up to one of 2019’s best games.

Is A Plague Tale: Requiem coming to Xbox Game Pass?

The most surprising announcement that came during the Xbox Bethesda Showcase was that A Plague Tale: Requiem will be playable day one on Game Pass.

As far as other platforms, A Plague Tale: Requiem will be released on PS5, Xbox Series consoles, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The Switch version will be cloud-based and rely on cloud streaming technology to allow the game to run on Nintendo’s console.

What is the Plague Tale: Requiem story?

Journey to the mysterious island. Focus Entertainment

At the end of A Plague Tale: Innocence, Amicia is able to banish the plague of rats, and Hugo’s curse subsides. The sequel will pick up the story six months later, but things don’t stay normal for long based on information that Focus Entertainment has provided.

After escaping their devastated homeland, Amicia and Hugo travel far south, to new regions and vibrant cities. There, they attempt to start a new life and control Hugo’s curse.

But, when Hugo’s powers reawaken, death and destruction return in a flood of devouring rats. Forced to flee once more, the siblings place their hopes in a prophesized island that may hold the key to saving Hugo.

This suggests that the tragedies that have followed Amicia and Hugo are not over and will ruin their chances at a normal life in the south. The prophesized is the main focus of the game, and we have seen the two traveling on a boat together to the island.

What is Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay be like?

The sequel will add more playstyles. Focus Entertainment

The original Plague Tale was a smart mix of survival, action, and puzzle-solving. Amicia was equipped with a sling which forced the player to rely on stealth and smart use of the surrounding area to progress through the game.

A Plague Tale: Requiem looks like it will be keeping a lot of this focus on stealth and puzzle-solving. However, there is one interesting new tool in Amicia's belt. A crossbow.

Gameplay footage has revealed this will be a much more violent title than the first with Amicia being able to confront enemies more actively. The crossbow allows for lethal ranged combat, but there are also moments that show Amixia approaching guards and stabbing them with a knife much as one would see in The Last of Us series.

There are also sections of the game that take place in a large dessert-like environment. This is much larger than any map in the original Plague Tale. While it is unlikely Requiem is an open world, it will give players a lot more freedom to explore different paths through the game. This makes sense with the game's addition of more action-based combat. Different play styles will reveal unique methods through which the player can solve puzzles.