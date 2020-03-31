Persona 5 Royal's Legacy DLC Bundle is game-breakingly good

When Persona 5 launched in 2017, it was quickly followed by regular DLC packs featuring themed costumes from other titles by the developer Atlus, bonus music tracks, iconic Personas previously used by other characters in the franchise, and so much more.

If you’re playing vanilla Persona 5, obtaining all the DLC costs around $70 (nearly four times the game’s cost), even if you purchased it via the two available bundles. Alternatively, if you’re playing Persona 5 Royal, all of the DLC comes bundled together as one of the multiple freebies available. But how do you claim the DLC and reap all of the rewards?

How do you claim the Persona 5 Royal DLC?

All you need to do is head to the PlayStation Store and search for Persona 5 Royale. You should be able to find and download the Legacy DLC Bundle, containing every DLC released for Persona 5 vanilla for free. Once downloaded, you can claim the content beginning on 4/12 via a cardboard box to the left of the stairs leading into LeBlanc’s attic.

After being claimed, what your bounty contains will flash by your screen. There will be costumes, items, and Personas — it’s a lot, but we’ll break down what these items mean for you.

Messiah is the highlight of what's available in the DLC. Sony

What's included in the Persona 5 Royal DLC?

The DLC includes outfits for characters from other games like Persona 3, for example. After changing your duds, the battle and victory music will change as well, matching whatever game Joker’s appearance hails from.

The other half of the DLC will quite possibly give you a massive boost in the game. The DLC Personas like Messiah are quite over-leveled. Although Messiah is the highest, he clocks in at Level 91. Under normal circumstances, you wouldn’t get a Persona that powerful until either endgame or New Game+ content. Because the DLC automatically registers in your compendium, they’re not restrained by normal limitations like only using Personas that are equal or lower than your current level. This makes playing through the game a breeze if you use Messiah.

If breaking the game isn’t your cup of tea, you can either ignore summoning them once they’re in your game or itemize the Persona to make a useful piece of equipment. It’ll still be somewhat stronger than what you have immediately available, but it won’t ruin your difficulty settings.

If you’d like to just ignore the Personas entirely, the DLC will still provide a weighty number of support items and currency.

What other items are in the free DLC?

The free DLC will provide a free 100,000 yen currency stimulus, twice the gift of having a Persona 5 save file. You’ll also get a bounty of basic skill cards that are teachable to any Persona you have, consisting of:

One of each basic skill and debuff (Agi, Bufu, Zio, Garu, Psy, Frei, Kouha, Eiha, Dia, Tarukaja, Rakukaja, Sukukaja) and three Blank Cards.

Blank cards are writable skill cards used when itemizing Persona or given to Yusuke to copy a skill card.

Additionally, you’ll get a multitude of rare healing items: one Soul Food, one Soma, and three Balm of life. All of the items heal health, SP, or both.

They’re all fantastic boons for your game. If you’re still short on funds after this, I’d recommend selling your Soma for some easy money.