How to earn Persona 4 Golden's most challenging trophy

With the launch of Persona 4 Golden on modern platforms, players will get to dive into one of the greatest JRPGs of all time. While the game is no doubt a timeless classic, delivering hours upon hours of enjoyment, the same cannot be said about its trophies/achievements. One trophy, Hardcore Risette Fan, has been a thorn in the sides of many, ever since the PS Vita version launched in 2012. This is likely the last achievement you’ll earn if you’re looking to get 100 percent completion. Here’s what you need to know about the Hardcore Risette Fan trophy/achievement in Persona 4 Golden.

Hardcore Risette Fan: Hear 250 of Rise’s navigation lines. Atlus

So what exactly are the requirements for this trophy?

To earn it, you need to hear 250 unique navigation lines from Rise in a single playthrough. These are lines said by Rise during combat, which are tied to events that occur within the battle. For instance, if the main character defeats an enemy, Rise will say “Go senpai! You Rock!” Or if Yosuke gets knocked to below 50 percent health, Rise will say “eek, Yosuke-senpai! Someone heal him!”

There are navigation lines for nearly every type of scenario you can imagine, meaning you’ll need to account for lots of different status effects, enemies, and various situations that occur during combat. There are over 400 of them, so you’ve got plenty of wiggle room, but depending on your characters’ levels and Social Links, many of the lines become difficult to obtain.

It’s also important to note that a navigation line only counts if Rise’s picture appears in the top left, with voice acting during battle. If Rise’s line doesn’t have voice acting (if it’s just text), this won't count. Here are five handy tips to keep in mind as you work toward this achievement.

There are navigation lines tied to status effects, downing enemies, bosses, dodging attacks, and several other combat situations. Atlus

5. Analyze Shuffle

To maximize efficiency, you’ll want to utilize a technique called “Analyze Shuffle.” During a battle, you can analyze your enemies, and Rise will give you information about them (such as their weaknesses). After you’ve analyzed an enemy, you can back out of the dialogue box, to analyze again. Every third time you analyze, you can actually trigger a new navigation line from Rise. So, you should utilize this technique to knock out many of her navigation lines during battles — instead of waiting for the next turn.

4. Utilize a checklist to track progress

A handy dandy spreadsheet with each and every navigation line can be found here. This is important and will help you keep track of the navigation lines you’ve heard already, while making it easy to know which ones you still need to hunt for. Sure, you can get this trophy/achievement by partaking in lots of battles, but it’s best not to simply wing it.

3. Wait to increase your party’s Social Links

You should keep your Social Links with party members low, at least at first — especially with Rise herself. This is because you gain certain boosts when you increase your Social Links, such as Teddie’s ability to cure status effects.

In essence, you’ll want to keep your party weak to ensure you’re inflicted with various elemental effects, allowing Rise to deliver the associated navigation line. If you’re too powerful, you won’t be impacted by certain ailments, meaning Rise won’t say the navigation line tied to it.

2. Swap party members

There are certain navigation lines for each character, and once you’ve heard all their lines, you should swap over to someone else. Most of the game’s lines are tied to Rise herself, but there are lots tied to other characters as well. As you’ve crossed off all the lines tied to a character, it’s best to swap over to someone else to get as many lines as you can.

1. Seek out a variety of combat scenarios

There are navigation lines for nearly every type of combat situation you can think of — and many of them apply to each character. Atlus

As you farm navigation lines, you’ll want to be aware of many different kinds of combat situations. These have navigation lines tied to them and typically, have one for each party member.

For instance, there are several status ailments, including dizzy, fear, panic, and more. For each character, Rise will deliver a line of dialogue when they’re inflicted with an ailment. The same can be said about characters getting debuffed (for example, Rise will say “Chie-senpai, your offense is down!” when Chie is debuffed).

These are the different situations to watch out for as you play, and keep in mind, many of them have navigation lines for each party member:

Status ailments

Weaknesses

Debuffs

Health below 50 percent

Dodge

Defeat X number of enemies (up to four)

X enemies remaining

Enemies flee

Ambush

Bosses

If you’re thorough when collecting navigation lines, you can actually earn this trophy/achievement well before the end of the game. There are also lots of different lines you get from playing naturally, such as from bosses and other unavoidable situations.