Surprise, surprise! The 2016 indie hit Oxenfree is getting a sequel. Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is the latest game from developer Night School Studio and it looks as eerie as ever. Like the original game, the sequel is a supernatural mystery game full of strange radio frequencies and paranormal happenings.

Revealed at Nintendo’s April 2021 Indie World showcase, the game is a genuine surprise. While the original was a critical hit when it came out in 2016, the studio had since moved on from the IP with its follow-up Afterparty. Now it’s returning to the world of Oxenfree for a promising sequel that’ll deepen the franchise’s mysteries. Here’s everything you need to know about Oxenfree II: Lost Signals.

When is the Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals release date?

At the moment, the game doesn’t have an exact release date. However, Night School says it's coming sometime in 2021. This year marks the five-year anniversary of the original game, the timing here is just about perfect.

Is there an Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals trailer?

Yes, and it looks very promising. The game was first shown at Nintendo’s April 2021 Indie World Showcase as a final surprise. The game looks very much like its predecessor with big atmospheric landscapes, though the visuals look a little buffed up. The trailer includes plenty of creepy static and a whole radio tuning section that should look familiar to fans.

Which platforms is Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals launching on?

At the moment, the game will only be available on two platforms: Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. The trailer doesn’t mention PlayStation or Xbox, so it’s likely that it won’t come to those systems for a bit. The first game initially launched on Xbox One and Windows before coming to PS4. A Switch release came when that console launched in 2017. All that considered, the console exclusivity is a major get for Nintendo.

What is the Oxenfree II: Lost Signals story?

The new game is set five years after the events of the original game. It features an all-new cast of characters, so it won’t be a direct follow-up to Oxenfree narratively. Instead, it’s more linked by its aesthetic and the world itself, according to Ethan Stearns, Executive Vice President of publisher MWM Interactive.

A character tuning a radio signal in Oxenfree II: Lost Signals. Night School Studio

“Their deep characters and incredible writing are iconic and we are excited to help bring players back into this world,” said Stearns in a press release. “Oxenfree II: Lost Signals will continue to build on what players loved so much about the original, with a new story that carries the essence of Oxenfree while offering an entry point into the franchise for those who haven’t played the first game.”

An official tweet from the developer teases, “Five years after the events of Oxenfree, Riley returns to her hometown of Camena. What she finds is more than she bargained for.”

How long has Oxenfree II: Lost Signals been in development?

While we don’t know when development on the game started, Night School was particularly cheeky about the possibility of a sequel earlier this year. In an interview with Digital Trends back in January, Night School Co-Founder Sean Krankel gave an answer that feels like a wink in retrospect.

“We don’t think that you should do a follow-up unless there’s a reason for it to exist,” said Krankel, “but we’re always looking for ways to to make sure that the sequel can and should exist, and so when and if we land on that, we are not allergic to making a sequel.” Clearly, they figured out how to do just that.