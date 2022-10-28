Here’s exactly when the Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror 2022 event ends

Campy Gothic horror isn’t something we typically associate with Blizzard’s hero shooter Overwatch, and yet every year, Junkrat transforms into Junkenstein for a playful Halloween event offering some of the game’s absolute best skins for various Heroes. The first event of this ilk in the Overwatch 2 era, Halloween Terror, features the Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride game mode and plenty of spooky cosmetics (new and old). But how long do we have to conquer Sombra’s Bride of Frankenstein-style adventure? Mark your calendars, because the beginning of the end is nigh, and Junkenstein’s dangerous allies will only be around for a little bit longer.

What is Junkenstein’s Revenge in Overwatch 2?

A long-running tradition in Overwatch, Junkenstein’s Revenge is an annual Halloween-themed event that began in October 2016, just a few short months after the game’s launch. It’s a non-canonical narrative event in which various characters appear as festive, spooky counterparts. Junkrat is the titular Junkenstein, a mad scientist styled after Dr. Frankenstein in the fictional land of Adlersbrunn.

Dr. Junkenstein creates an army of Zomnics (zombified versions of Overwatch’s Omnic robots) to assault the town gates, and it’s up to the playable hero characters to protect the Adlersbrunn castle, a retooled version of the Eichenwalde map.

Various characters play different roles, but other principal villains include Junkenstein's Monster (Roadhog), The Reaper (Reaper), The Witch of the Wilds (Mercy), and The Summoner (Symmetra). Each dons their special Halloween-themed within the event. Junkenstein was defeated in previous years, so the 2022 iteration takes the ongoing narrative a step further.

Subtitled “Wrath of the Bride,” this year’s Halloween Terror introduces a new version of Sombra called the Bride of Junkenstein who seeks revenge against those who defeated her creator.

When is the Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror 2022 end date and time?

Despite being an event focusing on October’s spooky holiday, Halloween Terror 2022 extends quite a bit beyond October 31.

This year’s event began on October 25 at the game’s weekly reset, which occurs every Tuesday at 3 p.m. Eastern. Like previous years, Halloween Terror will last two full weeks, so rather than end shortly after Halloween, it’ll extend all the way until November 8, 2022, and presumably end right at 3 p.m. Eastern that day.

Other important dates during Halloween Terror 2022

Werewolf Winston is one of the new cosmetics introduced as part of Halloween Terror 2022. Blizzard

For anyone looking to earn some other special rewards during the event, Blizzard is dabbling in some Twitch drops. Until November 1 at 2 p.m. Eastern, anyone who watches a Twitch channel streaming under the Overwatch 2 category can unlock the following rewards:

2 hours watched: Werewolf Winston Spray

4 hours watched: Werewolf Winston Legendary Skin

Also of note during Halloween Terror 2022: Blizzard is hosting a double XP weekend from October 28 through, presumably starting and ending at the typical 3 p.m. Eastern daily reset on each of those days.

In other words, anybody who wants to try and earn lots of experience for their battle pass would do well to play lots during the weekend of Halloween.

Overwatch 2 is out now and free to play on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC.