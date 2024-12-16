As we near the end of 2024, leaks regarding the Nintendo Switch 2 continue to ramp up. And at this point, those with close knowledge of the new console seem less and less concerned with ruining the surprise before Nintendo can reveal it on its own terms.

Over the weekend, Dbrand, a company that makes cases for phones, handhelds, and smart devices, shared a render that it claims is a case for the Switch 2, complete with an image of the console barely obscured by a see-through cover. The render is featured on Dbrand’s official website, a gutsy move showing its confidence that this is what Nintendo’s final product will look like.

The company’s CEO Adam Ijaz confirmed to The Verge that the render for its so-called “Killswitch” is based on “actual dimensions” of the Switch 2 provided via a “3D scan of the real hardware.”

A handheld render that accessory maker Dbrand claims is based on actual specs for the Switch 2. Dbrand

While it's easy to write off this most recent leak, Dbrand’s render does match up with what other leaked images have corroborated about the console. Earlier this month, a Chinese third-party accessory manufacturer also showed off similar-looking Nintendo hardware that it claimed is the Switch 2. Earlier in the year, other leaks from fairly believable sources claimed a handheld with roughly the same proportions was the real deal.

Unless all of these manufacturers are being duped by a single red herring, there’s a good chance they’re all beating Nintendo to the punch revealing the highly anticipated console. If they are to be believed, the console will feature joy-cons that are slightly larger and curvier than its predecessor, a new mysterious “C-button” positioned near the home button, two USB-C ports for charging options, and a larger 8-inch screen that dwarfs the current display on the Switch OLED.

The body of the device is larger than the original Switch according to Ijaz, though it will have about the same thickness as Nintendo’s 2017 console. It will also feature a kickstand that’s half the size of the console, comparable to the OLEDs instead of the tiny, easy-to-break stand from the original Switch design.

Leaks claim the the Switch successor will have a larger screen and body than the Switch OLED. Nintendo

While I’d implore readers to still take all of this information with a grain of salt regardless of how convincing the details are, it won’t stop fans from speculating. In a world where this is the look of the Switch 2 (or whatever this thing ends up being named), it's good to see Nintendo embrace a design trend in the modern handheld market it created.

As someone with bigger hands, I find going back to the Switch after weeks of playing games on a Steam Deck can feel especially cramped. The Switch’s tinier buttons and lack of grips on the Switch’s backside make it a pain to hold. Any gamer who picked up a handheld PC like the ROG Ally, the Legion Go, or the upcoming MSI Claw 8 AI+, after years with the Switch can attest to the strides other tech companies have made to improve Nintendo’s design.

If the new Switch provides a more ergonomically comfortable default, that alone is a meaningful improvement on the Switch’s revolutionary but slightly aged design. Paired with a larger screen that’s easier on the eyes, the Switch 2 is already looking like a home run as a successor.

Valve’s Steam Deck, which released five years after the orignal Switch, improves on Nintendo’s influential design in almost every way. Valve

While much of what we officially know about the Switch successor remains a mystery, Nintendo has confirmed just enough to make it a worthy upgrade. For one, original Switch games will be compatible according to the company, which means the device will be compatible with one of the best console libraries of all time from day one. We also know that Nintendo online accounts and purchases associated with them will carry over to the new device, a first for the company.

Here’s to hoping that other Nintendo features like the 3DS’s Street Pass make a return as well.