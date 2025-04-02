After a Nintendo Direct focused on games for the original Switch in late March, fans spotted references to “Switch 2 Editions” of some games on the company’s website. Following the pattern of PlayStation and Xbox games getting performance boosts on new hardware, it made sense to assume that Switch 2 Editions would be the same. But after another Direct focused exclusively on the Switch 2, we now know that these enhanced games have a lot more in store — along with some unfortunate downsides.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Editions will be available for certain games that are playable on both the Switch 2 and the original console. At launch or shortly after, the games getting this treatment are:

Civilization 7

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild & Tears of the Kingdom

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Pokémon Legends Z-A

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma

Shadow Labyrinth

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tamagotchi Plaza

It’s possible that other games being announced later could also have a Switch 2 Edition when they arrive.

April’s Nintendo Direct focused on the Switch 2, showing off enhanced editions of some cross-generation games.

Switch 2 Editions of games aren’t just patches added to existing copies; they’re an entirely different version of the game that needs to be purchased separately. For Switch 2 owners, you’ll have the option to just buy a bundle that includes the base game and the Switch 2 updates in one. If you own a copy of one of these games for the original Switch, you can purchase an “upgrade pack” with the new features, which can only be played on the Switch 2. Nintendo hasn’t said yet how much Switch 2 Edition bundles or upgrade packs will cost, which could be the determining factor in whether they’re seen as either exciting bonuses or frustrating attempts to get even more of your money. Switch Online subscribers will also receive the upgrade packs for Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom for free.

So what do you get for doling out extra for a Switch 2 Edition? Well, that depends on the game. They generally feature higher quality graphics and better frame rates to take advantage of Nintendo’s new 4K, 60 frames-per-second hardware capabilities. But most also include some major updates that in some cases turn the affected titles into whole new games.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom will both get Switch 2 Edition upgrades. Nintendo

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond’s upgrade pack enables mouse controls along with improvements to its visuals and loading times. Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom let you use Zelda Notes, a strange new feature of the Nintendo Switch smartphone app that adds all sorts of functions to the games. Zelda Notes lets players find undiscovered secrets, share TotK creations with other players, and it can even guide you around with voice navigation like a GPS device for Hyrule.

Some games are actually getting bigger for their Switch 2 Editions, adding additional levels and other in-game content. Kirby and the Forgotten Land gets a full story expansion called Star-Crossed World on Switch 2. Super Mario Party Jamboree will add a host of new minigames that use Switch 2 accessories like a new camera and the mouse mode of its Joy-Cons.

Metroid Prime 4 adds mouse controls in its Switch 2 Edition. Nintendo

Some other games will also get the standard visual and performance boosts that often come with playing older games on new consoles, and those come free of charge. But Switch 2 Editions represent something new for the generational leap. Rather than just a prettier version of your favorite games, they actually offer entirely new experiences for owners of the new console, but of course that comes at a cost.

It’s a strategy that feels in line with what people have come to expect from Nintendo — innovative ideas you won’t find anywhere else, but at a premium that assures they’ll be out of reach for some players. It might be easy to justify paying extra for what’s essential DLC for Kirby and the Forgotten Land, but charging for mouse controls in Metroid Prime 4 or the Zelda Notes function already built into the Nintendo app are extremely off-putting moves. It’s exciting to see Nintendo move beyond simple graphical upgrades for people playing cross-generation games on the Switch 2, but it’s still not clear whether most Switch 2 Editions will justify their cost.