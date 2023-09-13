Here's What to Expect at the September 14 Nintendo Direct
Could F-Zero be making a comeback?
Fall 2023 is set to be as full of great games as the rest of the year has already been, and Nintendo wants to show off what Switch owners can look forward to. A Nintendo Direct will be held on September 14. Here’s how to watch the Direct and what you should expect to be announced.
When Is the September 2023 Nintendo Direct?
The Nintendo Direct will be held on Thursday, September 14 at 7:00 a.m. PDT / 10:00 a.m. EDT. According to the official announcement on Twitter from Nintendo, fans should expect roughly 40 minutes of announcements.
How to Watch the September 2023 Nintendo Direct
You can watch the September 2023 Nintendo Direct on the Nintendo YouTube channel. As with other Direct presentations, you don’t need to watch this live, as the stream will be converted into a standard YouTube video after the ends. This means you don’t have to worry about missing the livestream if you can’t make it.
Nintendo has already scheduled the livestream on YouTube and you can turn on YouTube notifications so you’ll know exactly when the presentation begins.
What to Expect From the September 2023 Nintendo Direct
Nintendo revealed in the official announcement that the September 2023 Nintendo Direct will focus on Switch games releasing this winter. That means it will cover games to be released in the remaining months of 2023 as well as early 2024.
Here are a few likely candidates to make an appearance during the September 2023 Nintendo Direct:
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder — We already got a dedicated Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct in August that gave audiences plenty of insight into the upcoming 2D Mario game, but with the game’s release only weeks away it is likely we will see a short trailer during the September 2023 Nintendo Direct.
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC — The latest entry in the Pokémon series has DLC! The first part, The Teal Mask, came out this week and Nintendo is likely to remind players they can dive back into the Paldea region. The second part of the DLC, The Indigo Disk, is slated to come out before the end of 2023 so it makes sense that we will learn more about what exactly players can expect.
- Detective Pikachu Returns — The delightful Pokémon spinoff, Detective Pikachu is getting a sequel and it's coming out in October. The charming sleuthing sim is likely to get its fair share of time in the spotlight on Thursday.
- Super Mario RPG — The beautiful remake of the classic turn-based RPG is coming out on Nintendo Switch in November. As one of the bigger Switch exclusives left in 2023, it is a sure thing that we will see more of Super Mario RPG. We have only seen an announcement trailer, so expect more details and gameplay footage to be shown off.
- An F-Zero revival — The biggest rumor swirling around the internet in regards to the September 2023 Nintendo Direct is that there will be an F-Zero-related announcement. Pyro, a Nintendo insider with a good track record of accurate leaks, tweeted a cryptic hint that the upcoming Direct will reveal more about an F-Zero revival.