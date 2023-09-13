Here's What to Expect at the September 14 Nintendo Direct

Fall 2023 is set to be as full of great games as the rest of the year has already been, and Nintendo wants to show off what Switch owners can look forward to. A Nintendo Direct will be held on September 14. Here’s how to watch the Direct and what you should expect to be announced.

When Is the September 2023 Nintendo Direct?

The Nintendo Direct will be held on Thursday, September 14 at 7:00 a.m. PDT / 10:00 a.m. EDT. According to the official announcement on Twitter from Nintendo, fans should expect roughly 40 minutes of announcements.

How to Watch the September 2023 Nintendo Direct

You can watch the September 2023 Nintendo Direct on the Nintendo YouTube channel. As with other Direct presentations, you don’t need to watch this live, as the stream will be converted into a standard YouTube video after the ends. This means you don’t have to worry about missing the livestream if you can’t make it.

Detective Pikachu Returns is coming to Switch in October. Nintendo

Nintendo has already scheduled the livestream on YouTube and you can turn on YouTube notifications so you’ll know exactly when the presentation begins.

What to Expect From the September 2023 Nintendo Direct

Nintendo revealed in the official announcement that the September 2023 Nintendo Direct will focus on Switch games releasing this winter. That means it will cover games to be released in the remaining months of 2023 as well as early 2024.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC could get a shootout during the upcoming Nintendo Direct. Nintendo

Here are a few likely candidates to make an appearance during the September 2023 Nintendo Direct: